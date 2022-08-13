Entertainment
What to watch this weekend
Curious to know what to do this weekend? Go to the cinema! Whether you’re a fan of horror, comedy, romance, action, or just about anything, you’ll find a movie that’s perfect for you. You will never be bored with all the exciting new releases. With our help at Hollywood.com, here’s a guide to what you should be watching in theaters this weekend.
To fall
Not for the faint-hearted, To fall sees two friends trapped atop an abandoned 2,000 foot radio tower. But how did they arrive at this predicament? 1 year earlier, during a routine ascent with his friends, Hunter (Virginia Gardner) and and (Mason Gooding), a rather unfortunate situation occurred when the clip that Dan placed in a hole didn’t hold and he fell to his death. Now Hunter is planning a climb that will hopefully get Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) overcomes her newfound fear of rock climbing and, in turn, brings her friend back to a life she loved. To fall is sure to have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. So grab your friends and hold on tight for this crazy ride.
In a review in The Guardian, Benjamin Lee say that To fall is the most exciting and harrowing action film of the summer. I found it hard not to quietly clap as I watched this low-budget underdog rush and climb to the top of the tower; Mavericks, Thor,and gray men fall quickly.
Inu-Oh
Inu-Oh is an energetic and eccentric Japanese rock opera that tells the story of a young musician who was unlucky enough to be born with unique quirks. With an arm that flaps behind him as he runs and a face only a mother could love, his eyes are quirky and he wears a mask to hide them. Inu-oh is inspired by a real rock musician from the band queen bee. You’ll enter this feature-length anime with trepidation and leave it with a newfound love for all things Japanese.
About to give a watch to this new animated film called Inu-oh. I have almost no idea what it’s about as I try to go into animated movies knowing as little as possible so I can be surprised because I think that’s part of the fun. I hope it’s good enough. pic.twitter.com/oMYMGLhqe7
Let’s Talk Godzilla (@GodzillaLets) August 11, 2022
I’m so so excited for Inu-oh tonight. Someone described it as a psychedelic gay glam rock opera romance with monsters and another said the world’s first animated psychedelic dad-rock musical period samurai film.
I’m either going to love it or become obsessed with it. pic.twitter.com/zUaFN9ugGb
MJ { ) (@BuffaloMJ) August 11, 2022
No Exit
When Tessa (Maia Mitchell) meets Nick (Joey Bicichi), they quickly become the LA IT couple. Their relationship begins hot and heavy, like most relationships in Los Angeles. They are fueled by sex, drugs and risk around every corner. At a nightclub, Nick notices several men staring at Tessa and how uncomfortable it makes her. So when he confronts her about who they are, she quickly asks him if he loves her. When he confirms that he is doing so, she immediately asks him to kill the men. Now, having taken to task what she asks for, Nick’s life is quickly turned upside down. Will he get out of this situation by proving his love, or is this a trick from Tessa to get an ex out of her life? Check out this amazing movie starting this weekend.
Out tomorrow!! Our exclusive interview with Joey Bicicchi & @MaiaMitchell talk about their new movie NO WAY OUT! Streaming on all podcast platforms. Be ready! @unifiedpictures #No Exit #MaiaMitchell #JoeyBicicchi #Thriller #FilmTwitter #PodcastAndChill pic.twitter.com/nneZcT92qH
Cinematic Quicksand (@CinemaQuicksand) August 11, 2022
What to watch tonight: Mack and Rita
Have you ever felt older and wiser than you are? Well, wonder no more. Mac (Elisabeth Lail), a 30-year-old writer, has always said she felt like an old woman in a young woman’s body and wished she could be herself. Be careful what you wish for. One day, while out with her friends, Mack sees a tent offering a past life regression, but when she suggests to her friends that they all do, they tell her to go, and they will find her. home later. Unfortunately for Mack, she gets more than she bargained for when she lays down on a tanning bed on the beach and emerges as herself at 70 (Diane Keaton). Now, finally living her life and showing the world her true self, is she really ready to give it all up and go back to the way things were before?
This is the second time I’ve seen Mack & Rita tonight. I saw a virtual screening of it last night and am currently seeing it in theaters tonight. Wonderful, fun movie. @WendieMalick pic.twitter.com/ffxrEVxBA4
Valerie (@valval9513) August 11, 2022
My friend @Diane_Keaton shines in mind and heart and yes her fabulous style in Mack & Rita! xxc pic.twitter.com/QhgtTKixM0
carolebayersager (@CaroleBSager) August 11, 2022
What to stream
While nothing beats the experience of seeing movies in theaters, if you’re planning on staying home this weekend, check out this new release on streaming services.
day shift
Life in California can be fun or boring and hard, it all depends on how you choose to live it. For Bud Jablonski (Jamie Foxx), life is anything but boring. Using his job as a pool cleaner as a front for his real job, Bud finds himself hunting vampires in the San Fernando Valley to deliver the life of his daughter he always envisioned. However, with his wife threatening to move to Florida and take their daughter with her, Bud must quickly find $10,000. Join Jamie Foxx in this new movie are David Franco and Snoop Dogg.
Catch my music in the new movie #DayShift tomorrow, Friday August 12, the @netflix! Featuring @iamjamiefoxxDave Franco and @Snoop Dogg SO @NetflixFilm #hip-hop #guerillafunk #film #film #realhiphop #blackeconomicsmatter #forculture #bayareahiphop #Western coast #kiss pic.twitter.com/BYL2lrckLA
PARIS (@paris_gfr) August 11, 2022
Check out the new Netflix movie #DayShift it’s incredible! @netflix @YvetteYates pic.twitter.com/5pLMkzy4q1
Matt Medrano (@MattMedrano888) August 11, 2022
Secret headquarters
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have a superhero as a father? For Charlie Kinkaid (Walker Scobell), he will no longer have to ask himself the question, since his father, Jack Kinkaid (Owen Wilson), is a superhero with a secret headquarters under his house.
One day when Jack is called on a mission, Charlie calls his mother to come get him. However, her mother is actually Charlie’s friend, and instead of going with her, they throw a party. When one of his friends inadvertently opens a secret elevator entrance, the friends find themselves in a secret lair. Now, after a few innocent button presses alerting a nefarious organization to their location, it’s up to them, with Jack’s help, to defend headquarters and save the world.
“I guess they just like me for the roles with a daddy problem or something”
Secret Headquarters Interview with Momona Tamada by Ashley & Company#WalkerScobell #SecretHQMovie #PercyJackson pic.twitter.com/mSKIJv0nOi
Walker Scobell TH (@walkerscobellth) August 11, 2022
What movie are you going to see in theaters or on streaming services this weekend? Let us know about Twitter!
