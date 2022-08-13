Pete Davidson Weighs In On Orlando Bloom After Kim Kardashian Split – Hollywood Life





pete davidson has a good friend in Orlando Bloom. News from The King of Staten Island the stars break up with Kim Kardashian came as the two actors were working on the upcoming film Wizards in Australia, and sources close to Pete, 28, and Orlando, 45, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Pirates of the Caribbean star spoke with the comedian and shared his own experiences. More about pete davidson An insider close to Pete revealed that the saturday night live alum tried to avoid mentioning the breakup to keep things professional, but so many people working on the film were worried after learning of his split. Still, the comedians’ work helped distract him, amid the breakup. One of the first people to approach Pete about it was Orlando while they were working together in Australia, they said. Orlando and Pete have become very close over the past few weeks, so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him. Having been in the entertainment business for years, Orlando was able to share some of the wisdom he’s accumulated over the years. Orlando explained that he was in the same situation and tried not to take things too seriously. He said whatever is meant to be, will be, and focus on him for now, the source said. Once he returns home, if he wishes, he can try to mend their relationship. Until then, Orlando explained that it was just a matter of giving Kim some space and reconnecting at the right time. Pete is so grateful that Orlando stepped up and showed his support. It meant the world to him. As Orlando offers him support, a source close to him reveals HL what kind of advice he’s probably offering Pete. They said the star is great at meditation and chanting, and is also a big proponent of body movement to help clear the mind. Besides meditation and training, they said his own experience in the spotlight was definitely helpful. Orlando has been through the ringer when it comes to fame and dating in public so he has a lot to offer, he has done everything possible to show his support for Pete during this difficult time, they said. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Kim and Petes’ split went public on Friday, August 5. The news broke while the actor was in Australia to work on the new film with Orlando. Since the split, Pete has been spotted in Australia. He expects to stay a little longer as he finishes the film. Related link Related: Kim Kardashian divorce: everything we know about her 3 marriages

