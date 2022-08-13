Bollywood dance class with Tanvi Mongia in San Francisco at

Join us for a 75-minute plunge dance class where we’ll fuse Bollywood, Kathak and Hip Hop styles to explore our body’s natural movements. No dance experience required. We are all born with a natural ability to dance and in this dance class we will open the doors to your innate ability to express yourself through movement! This is a non-judgmental space, so if you feel called to join, don’t let the fear of “looking weird” or “out of place” stop you! If you find yourself putting on some music in the privacy of your bedroom and dancing to your heart’s content, then this is the dance class for you! I want us all to have that feeling of letting go and dancing freely without judgment using the basics of Indian Bollywood dance. In this container, we will do it together as a community.

Through the moves in this Bollywood class, you can expect your feminine shakti energy to come to life. We’ll spend 30 minutes warming up to Bollywood and Hip Hop songs that will be upbeat, fun, and sweaty. For the last 45 minutes, I will be teaching the choreography of a classic and extremely graceful Bollywood song called Taal se Taal.

Please arrive early as late arrivals will not be permitted.

At the age of 5 under the guidance of her guru Madhusri Sethuraman, Tanvi began practicing Bharatnatyam, an ancient style of Indian classical dance believed to be a temple dance expressing Hindu religious stories. After international performances in India and China, Tanvi developed a deep passion for this art form because of the way she could express her soul through the epic stories of Hinduism. In 2011, Tanvi graduated from Indian classical dance by completing her Arangetram which is a 2 hour solo Bharatnatyam performance in front of an audience of 500 people.

Along with her classical dance background, Tanvi also trained with Chetna Raniga who elegantly fused Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Bollywood, hip hop and contemporary styles to create a blend of Western and Eastern styles in a way that allowed Tanvi’s soul to come to life. on the dance floor. As a first-generation Indian who grew up in Texas, Tanvi finds her highest expression when she combines Indian and Western dance styles!

Instagram: @tanvi.mongia