Entertainment
Bollywood dance class with Tanvi Mongia in San Francisco at
Join us for a 75-minute plunge dance class where we’ll fuse Bollywood, Kathak and Hip Hop styles to explore our body’s natural movements. No dance experience required. We are all born with a natural ability to dance and in this dance class we will open the doors to your innate ability to express yourself through movement! This is a non-judgmental space, so if you feel called to join, don’t let the fear of “looking weird” or “out of place” stop you! If you find yourself putting on some music in the privacy of your bedroom and dancing to your heart’s content, then this is the dance class for you! I want us all to have that feeling of letting go and dancing freely without judgment using the basics of Indian Bollywood dance. In this container, we will do it together as a community.
Through the moves in this Bollywood class, you can expect your feminine shakti energy to come to life. We’ll spend 30 minutes warming up to Bollywood and Hip Hop songs that will be upbeat, fun, and sweaty. For the last 45 minutes, I will be teaching the choreography of a classic and extremely graceful Bollywood song called Taal se Taal.
Please arrive early as late arrivals will not be permitted.
————————————————– —–
At the age of 5 under the guidance of her guru Madhusri Sethuraman, Tanvi began practicing Bharatnatyam, an ancient style of Indian classical dance believed to be a temple dance expressing Hindu religious stories. After international performances in India and China, Tanvi developed a deep passion for this art form because of the way she could express her soul through the epic stories of Hinduism. In 2011, Tanvi graduated from Indian classical dance by completing her Arangetram which is a 2 hour solo Bharatnatyam performance in front of an audience of 500 people.
Along with her classical dance background, Tanvi also trained with Chetna Raniga who elegantly fused Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Bollywood, hip hop and contemporary styles to create a blend of Western and Eastern styles in a way that allowed Tanvi’s soul to come to life. on the dance floor. As a first-generation Indian who grew up in Texas, Tanvi finds her highest expression when she combines Indian and Western dance styles!
Instagram: @tanvi.mongia
(function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
Sources
2/ https://dothebay.com/events/2022/8/23/bollywood-dance-class-with-tanvi-mongia-tickets
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Gill says he is ‘compelled’ to testify against Imran – Newspaper August 13, 2022
- Rahul Gandhi questions Prime Minister Modi’s ‘silence’ on China | India is blooming August 13, 2022
- Bollywood Hit Party Tickets, Fri, 12 Aug 2022 at 10:30 PM August 13, 2022
- Floating dresses and loose dresses for summer August 13, 2022
- Rowing’s Raggi Named Finalist for CRCA Athlete of the Year August 13, 2022