Entertainment
Emmys 2022 Best Supporting Actor in Drama Predictions
Billy Crudup won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2020, beating out three “Succession” stars, but the Emmys are now favoring the HBO series.
Last year’s winner: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Still eligible: No.
Hot series: ‘The Morning Show’ star Billy Crudup is the newest outstanding supporting actress in a drama series to be eligible this year, after taking the same year as many of his former fellow nominees due to pandemic-related delays. .
Notable non-qualifying series: OT Fagbenle, Bradley Whitford and Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 6 not eligible); Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” (Season 4 not eligible); Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” (season 3 was not eligible); John Lithgow, “Perry Mason” (Season 2 not eligible)
This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all of our predictions, so be sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2022 Emmys race. June to June 27, and the official Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be presented over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4. with an edited presentation on the ceremonies to air Saturday, September 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET on FXX. Finally, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, September 12, and will air live on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
The state of the race
It’s been almost two years since Billy Crudup won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the first season of ‘The Morning Show’ in an upset, beating multiple ‘Succession’ nominees who ultimately made the cut after season 1 was completely barred from any acting appointments.
As the HBO drama’s popularity continues to grow and the beloved Apple TV+ series’ popularity wanes, it looks like this is the year the TV Academy will successfully award one of “Succession’s” supporting cast. . It always feels like they are catching up.
Most critics would say that after the explosive and eye-opening finale, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans was Season 3’s MVP. campaigning, recently appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” It’s also not like he just sat on his thumbs for all of Season 3, he had that unfortunate nude photo moment that was so memorable it even became a meme. Again, given how season 3 ended, there will definitely be more quality material for Macfadyen and his young partner Nicholas Braun in season 4 (which is currently filming), but 2022 looks like the year from Culkin to the Emmys.
That is, unless Crudup wins in another upset, which is entirely possible. Looking at the Emmy nominations this year, there’s clearly still a fervent “The Morning Show” fan base within the TV Academy, and Crudup is the star who most understands his mission. His vicious character as TV producer Cory Ellison would even be one of the few who can take on the “Succession” media moguls. Factor in co-star Reese Witherspoon’s surprise nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and how her character was embroiled in a love triangle with her in season 2, and Crudup emerges even more like a contender for the awards. Emma. Voters certainly had their eyes on him.
Meanwhile, almost everyone in the world had their eyes on “Squid Game” last year, and in another era, Oh Yeong-soo’s Golden Globe win would have propelled him to stardom. favorite, but it just doesn’t look like he and co-star Park Hae-soo (whose nomination here was a welcome surprise) will end up with the award. The language barrier didn’t seem to be an issue for the cast of the hit Netflix series, which is encouraging, but it’s tough being based in South Korea and having to fly all the way to Los Angeles to campaign to award it. Perhaps having both of their character arcs wrap up in Season 1, while other nominees continue their shows, will be the thing that convinces voters that they should award “Squid Game” in this category as well.
Finally, rounding out the nominees, another pair actually play a couple in Apple TV+’s hit drama “Severance.” Emmy winner John Turturro and Oscar winner Christopher Walken are no strangers to awards shows, but with many viewers still having a sense of the story “Severance” tells, a win this year for either veteran cast seems a bit premature.
Power Ratings:
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO)
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
- Oh Yeong-soo, “Squid Game” (Netflix)
- John Tuturro, “Severance” (Apple TV+)
- Nicholas Braun, “Succession” (HBO)
- Christopher Walken, “Severance” (Apple TV+)
- Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game” (Netflix)
Will win: Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Could win: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Should Win: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
