News | City of West Hollywood





Once the vaccine supply is restored, Los Angeles County Public Health Department West Hollywood Monkeypox The vaccination site will resume its activities More doses of vaccine should be delivered by the Federal government next week, date TBD The City of West Hollywood is working with public health officials from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department to respond to the monkeypox outbreak. LA County Public Health’s pop-up Monkeypox Immunization Clinic at the West Hollywood Library will be temporarily halted due to limited supply of the JYNNEOS vaccine; the site will exhaust its supply of JYNNEOS vaccine by the end of the day on Friday, August 12, 2022. Further doses of vaccine are expected to be delivered by the federal government in the coming days, at a date to be determined. Once supplies are restored, operations will resume for the pop-up monkeypox vaccination clinic at the West Hollywood Library. When it resumes operations, the pop-up monkeypox vaccination clinic will take place in the Community Meeting Room at the West Hollywood Library, adjacent to West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard; the schedule will be announced as operations resume. It will be: Free and for pre-registered people only. People who meet the eligibility criteria, as listed on the LA County Public Health website, should pre-register for the vaccine by visiting ph.lacounty.gov/monkeypoxsignup. When it’s registrants’ turn to get vaccinated, Public Health will send a text message with instructions on how to schedule an appointment at LA County Public Health West Hollywood’s pop-up monkeypox vaccination clinic via l intermediary of the Public Healths partner pharmacy. The public health text message and resident ID card will need to be brought to the vaccination site in order to receive a vaccination. Full eligibility details are provided on the LA County Public Health website at ph.lacounty.gov/monkeypox. Limited to available vaccine stocks. The JYNNEOS vaccine remains in limited supply, and LA County public health officials noted that additional supply should be made available by federal public health officials in the coming weeks. Appointments are limited and subject to vaccine availability. Details are subject to change. Appointment registration may temporarily close when supplies run out; community members are advised to continue to check the enrollment site for openings and sign up for the LA County Public Health newsletter to be notified of enrollment openings. Offer doses of COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer), as well. People with symptoms of monkeypox or an infection do not need a vaccine. The JYNNEOS vaccine is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prevent monkeypox infection. It should not be given to anyone who is already infected or has symptoms of monkeypox. Early data suggests that gay men, bisexual men and other men who have sex with men (MSM) account for a high number of monkeypox virus cases in this current outbreak. However, anyone in close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk. Currently, there are 776 confirmed cases in LA County. According to public health officials, signs of infection may include: fever and headache; swollen lymph nodes; muscle aches; and rashes, bumps, or blisters, which may be limited to one part of the body. LA County Public Health has prepared a variety of health education resources, including pamphlets and materials, such as: Brochure; Prospectus; Signaling; pocket card; and Document on intimate contacts. LA County Public Health reminds members of the community: If you think you have monkeypox, talk to your primary care provider first. If you don’t have a regular provider, call 2-1-1 for help. Additionally, people who have developed a rash can access the services of LA County Public Health Services sexual health clinics. For all information on monkeypox, as well as additional vaccination options and locations (known as distribution points, PODs), please visit ph.lacounty.gov/monkeypox. People who don’t have internet access or need help booking an appointment can call 2-1-1 for help. For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information on monkeypox in LA County, please contact Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Communications Director Brett Morrow at (213) 240-8144 or at [email protected]. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a declared local emergency in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services are available by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

