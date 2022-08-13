Actress Anne Heche, 53, dies a week after car crash





Anne Heche had been in a coma in hospital with a severe brain injury since the fire collision on August 5. Angels: Hollywood actress Anne Heche has been declared legally dead a week after her car crashed into a Los Angeles building, a spokeswoman said Friday. Heche, 53, had been in a coma in hospital with a severe brain injury since the violent collision on August 5. Having lost all brain function, she is “legally dead under California law”, although her heart is still beating as her family keeps her body on life support while exploring organ donations, the city told AFP. spokesperson Holly Baird. “Today we lost a shining light, a kind and joyful soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend,” the family said in a joint statement. “Anne will be sorely missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passionate advocacy. “His bravery in always standing in his truth, spreading his message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.” Heche, best known for 1990s films ‘Donnie Brasco’ and ‘Six Days, Seven Nights’ as well as a high-profile relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, crashed her car into a two-story house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. The violent collision resulted in “structural compromise and … heavy fire” at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The ensuing blaze took more than an hour for 59 firefighters to contain and completely extinguish it, the department said. Local media reported on Thursday that Heche’s preliminary blood tests came back positive for narcotics, although more was needed to be sure the drugs had not been administered during his treatment. Celebrity gossip outlet TMZ, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, said Heche tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, the latter of which is sometimes used for pain relief in clinical settings. Heche rose to fame with her role on the soap opera “Another World,” for which she won a Daytime Emmy in 1991. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her appearance in “Twentieth Century” on Broadway in 2004. “My brother Atlas and I have lost our mom,” Heche’s son, Homer Laffoon, said in a separate statement. “I hope my mother is free from pain and begins to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom,” he wrote. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/actor-anne-heche-53-dies-a-week-after-car-crash-3250668 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos