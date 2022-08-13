Entertainment
The Best TV Comedies of the Summer That Kind of Made Us Laugh
I couldn’t tell you how many times this summer I felt like Vicki Gunvalson.
If you have already watched The Real Housewives of Orange Countyyou will understand that no one wanna feel like a kindred spirit to the polarizing former star series. But this summer has been relentless.
As record temperatures boiled the globe, a record time of 3.25 seconds was reached for my back sweat to soak into my shirt as soon as I stepped outside. Escalating gun violence has ensured that there is not a single public space I walk into without an overwhelming sense of unease. All our rights are removed. We all had COVID, and then immediately afterwards I had to fight for a monkeypox vaccine appointment, like I was trying to get tickets to Adele’s concert. I did not win the Mega Millions jackpot. On top of everything else, Christine Baranski wasn’t nominated for an Emmy.
That is, by the time the reality series Peacock Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club rolled and we were treated to a now classic moment and reading Gunvalson, I felt it. I couldn’t believe it, but I really, really felt it.
If I die now, she told her comrades, with an almost disturbing stoicism, tell them she died sad.
Theatrical? Morbid? Attention quest? Yes, yes, and duh. But related? Vicki, yes, I see you!
But I turned a corner. Due to some projects we have coming up here at The Daily Beast, I’ve been revisiting recent TV series and major pop culture moments, and have been reconsidering in recent months. I’m shocked, really, how much fun they had and how much I, and hopefully, laughed.
As such I decided to embrace a different icon real housewives a moment that, as children would have said many years ago and old people like me still say today, lives rent-free in my head. Let’s never forget the moment Jamie Lee Curtis channeled his inner QVC host to show off charity tchotchkes to the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hillsand Dorit Kemsley couldn’t contain her hilarious adoration: Jamie, let me say this is the chicest wind chime I have ever seen.
So, in Dorit’s mind, I chose to enlighten myself and everyone around me into thinking a bunch of bullshit was actually fabulous. This summer so far? So Chic!
Above all, that elegance and the aforementioned laughs are due to one of the strongest summers for TV comedy that I can remember.
It’s still relatively recent that new series and seasons have debuted during the doldrums. I remember growing up when NBC used to brag about its three months of reruns with the desperate commercial campaign: If you haven’t seen it, it’s new for you!
Now, some of the strongest series, specifically comedies of the year, are airing during this hellish season.
Sometimes I wonder if we don’t cherish What we do in the shadows sufficient. Of course, the people I know watching are evangelists. But I don’t think there’s a show on TV with the laugh quotient per episode that this one has, and it mystifies me that Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak and Matt Berry don’t make the magazine covers that herald as geniuses of modern comedy.
That’s not exactly to overlook the trio that takes up most of these covers. Steve Martin and Martin Short are Steve Martin and Martin Short, while Selena Gomez was a revelation on Only murders in the buildingespecially during this new season which, coincidentally, I enjoyed much more than its more cautious and slower premiere.
barrya comedy that maybe should be called a drama, was just brilliant. Bada drama which should perhaps be called a comedy, was the same. The boys, a gruesome superhero TV series that is an allegory of the dangers of Trumpism and also featured a shrunken man who thrusts into the urethra and then explodes inside the penis, is perhaps unclassifiable. But it sure is fun.
Although, as I mentioned, these are tough times, so who am I to judge whoever manages to find their happiness.
the bear exposed the chaos and the ultimate reward of working in a restaurant. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series exposed the chaos and the ultimate reward of being a teenager at musical theater camp. Decoupled exposed the mayhem and (god, I hope) the ultimate reward of being a gay man who is suddenly celibate in New York.
I’ve never loved anything in this life like straight people love Nathan Fielder. let’s just say that Repetition was not for me. Although, as I mentioned, these are tough times, so who am I to judge whoever manages to find their happiness.
But as for the comedy that gave me the courage to continue this summer despite the number of times the cashiers looked at my physical condition after arriving at their establishments in this heat and asked me, sir, are you okay? : I have to give it to reality TV.
I don’t care to admit how many times I watched the clips of those Gunvalson and Kemsley moments, and still screamed while writing this piece. That’s not to mention how often the likes of Phaedra Parks and, surprisingly, Brandi Glanville have pulled off comedy bits and one-liners better than most sitcoms on television. (May we all learn to tell who is a lesbian by the eyebrows.)
The greatest comedic artists we have in society have come together for the season of the winners of RuPauls Drag Race All Stars. If you’ve seen the show, you know Rus’ uncontrollable giggles. That was me every time Jinkx Monsoon was on screen, and never more than during his Snatch Game performance as Judy Garland. It’s TV time of the year as far as I’m concerned. (Similarly, the Discovery+ series Trixie Motelwith drag race alum Trixie Mattel, more than worth your time.)
And that only counts the official TV series. How many times have I gasped laughing at the viral video of the dirty dance final set to The puppet show theme? Or looked fascinated and disconcerted Drew Barrymore dancing in the rain? (Related: Be careful, Drew!) Or darling every Keke Palmer music videoand every meme on AMC Theaters Monologue by Nicole Kidmans?
I hate to say it, friends, but I’m glad to know it: this summer, we lived, we laughed and we loved each other. Almost inexplicably.
Either way, something is coming soon in and out of this space that we hope will bring you joy. Hopefully this reminder of all the laughs we’ve ever experienced has been a loving warm-up.
