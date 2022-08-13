Teen charged as adult for raping Hollywood woman in June

HOLLYWOOD — A Hollywood teenager faces decades in prison now that prosecutors charge him as an adult with the June rape and kidnapping of a woman on her way to work.

Terry Berger-Smith, who just turned 15 on August 1, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault with great force and one count of kidnapping in connection with a felony.

These charges, when brought against an adult, carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. Since Berger-Smith was 14 when he allegedly committed the offence, a life sentence is much less likely and any harsh sentence would be subject to appeal and review.

[ RELATED: Teenager charged with violent Hollywood rape ]

Prosecutors say treating Berger-Smith as an adult is their only reasonable option. During the defendants’ first appearance before Broward County Judge Phoebe Francois on Friday, Assistant District Attorney Eric Linder said Berger-Smith tracked down the victim and told him he wanted to add him to his collection.

He also said that Berger-Smith told him he had AIDS as he forced himself on her, although court records are unclear whether he did.

I’m going to put my children in you, he said during the June 10 bombing, according to a probable cause affidavit. He even live-streamed part of the attack for a friend of his to watch, prosecutors said.

Defense attorney James Lewis said he was disappointed with the decision to charge his client as an adult.

This case is expected to take place in the juvenile system, Lewis said after the hearing. This kid is salvageable, and we just dumped him.

Prosecutors say the defendant has already squandered his chance to be reformed by the juvenile justice system. In New York, when he was 12, he was accused of attempting to rape a woman at knifepoint, Linder said. He pulled out the victim’s tooth and kept it as a trophy, he said.

The judge ordered Berger-Smith held without bail, although the judge hearing the case may reconsider whether to set bail.

[ RELATED: 14-year-old sentenced to life in prison without parole ]

Lewis said his client would contest the charges, but he continued to criticize the way the case is being handled. He compared his client to Lionel Tate, a 12-year-old accused in 1999 of killing a playmate. Tate became the nation’s youngest defendant sentenced to life in prison. Lewis was his lawyer.

Last minute alerts As it happens Get story development updates as they happen with our free email alerts.

Tate was released after a public outcry and demands for juvenile justice reform, but within five years of his original sentence he again ran into trouble with the law, this time accused of the armed robbery of a pizza delivery man.

He ended up being sentenced to 30 years for the murder and 10 years for the theft. He is due for release in 2031, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

We haven’t learned anything, Lewis said. I was going to defend my client against these charges, but it would have to be in juvenile court.

If the case were to remain in juvenile court, Berger-Smith would face a maximum of three years in a juvenile facility and could only remain under criminal supervision for another three years.

Juvenile penalties remain an option even if Berger-Smith were to be sentenced as an adult.

His next court date has not been set.

Rafael Olmeda can be reached at [email protected]sunsentinel.com or 954-356-4457. Follow him on Twitter @rolmeda.