Teenage rape suspect allegedly pulled tooth from previous victim as trophy, prosecutors say





HOLLYWOOD, Florida. A rape suspect who turned 15 earlier this month is now charged as an adult in the case, prison records show. Terry Berger Smith, who turned 15 on August 1, was incarcerated Thursday at the Paul Rein Detention Center in Pompano Beach. He is charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of kidnapping. Police say the sexual assault happened around 3:50 a.m. on June 10 in Hollywood. Authorities say the victim, whose age has not been revealed, was walking to work when she was attacked and raped by the teenage girl in the 300 block of South Park Road. Smith’s arrest affidavit says he told the victim he was watching her and wanted to add her to his collection. A d Prosecutors said in court Friday that 12-year-old Berger Smith attempted to rape a woman with a knife in New York state. They said that during the attempted rape he pulled out the victim’s tooth and kept it as a trophy. In the Hollywood case, prosecutors said Berger Smith repeatedly stomped on the victim and raped her, live-streaming part of the attack to his friend. He also told the victim he had a sexually transmitted disease, authorities said. At the time, the teenager wore a sweatshirt, shorts and a blue mask. According to a press release from Broward State’s Attorney Harold F. Pryor’s office, the decision was made to charge Smith as an adult due to the nature of the crime, his violent criminal history and the fact that he was recently released as a minor. detention center in New York. Prosecutors say Florida’s juvenile justice system would only allow a maximum of three years in a juvenile facility for Smith, followed by supervision until age 21. A d I must put community safety first and make these kinds of decisions after considering all the evidence and circumstances, Pryor said in a statement Friday. This person has already been through New York’s juvenile system for a very disturbing violent incident and was committed to a juvenile facility there for 18 months. Upon his release, he moved to Broward County. This disturbing violent incident where Berger Smith was a co-defendant, prosecutors say, was a robbery in New York State where the victim was severely beaten. His lawyer, Jim Lewis, disagreed with the charge of Berger Smith as an adult. If he was smaller and a little boy from Weston, would we really be here now? I don’t think so, Lewis said. Hollywood police confirmed to Local 10 News that they are investigating another case from May involving the same suspect and another victim. The circumstances surrounding this case have not been disclosed. A d Smith is currently being held without bond.

