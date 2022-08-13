Celebrity makeup artist Arti Nayar decodes Bollywood wedding look trends – The New Indian Express





Express press service There is an army of people behind these glamorous celebrity looks bombarding our social media walls and makeup plays a crucial role in these looks. So it goes without saying that top makeup artists in Bollywood are always in demand and Arti Nayar is definitely one of them. This brave woman has won over many actors including Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani. We had a quick chat with Nayar about which makeup trends are perfect for this year’s wedding season. How has makeup evolved over the past two years?

Having dewy, healthy and glowing skin is the current trend with very red cheeks and supple skin. The only trend that has definitely disappeared is that of original eyebrow shapes. What are the must-haves and make-up tools that you should always keep close at hand?

A good moisturizer, a good base, a good sponge, an eyelash curler and a lip balm. What’s your makeup mantra?

When we were growing up, there was no social media with filters. But now the makeup industry has grown tenfold and there is the emphasis on blemish-free skin. But I think some blemish lines, laugh lines, and dark circles under the eyes have their own beauty and are signs of experience. I truly believe in the “less is more” type of makeup. What are Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaifs’ favorite makeup hacks?

