Black woman pursues cotton picking project at daughter’s school in Hollywood – NBC Los Angeles
A black woman has filed a lawsuit on her daughter’s behalf against Los Angeles Unified and the Board of Education, alleging the daughter suffered emotional distress after a cotton picking field was set up at her school. Hollywood in 2017 as an educational tool on what life was like for slaves.
Rashunda Pitts alleges the defendants discriminated against his plaintiff daughter, who is only identified as SW in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.
“She (SW) has uncontrollable anxiety attacks and bouts of depression when she thinks about the cotton harvest project,” according to the suit, which also alleges negligence and seeks unspecified damages.
A representative for LAUSD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
SW, who is now 14, attended Lauren Span School in Hollywood in the fall of 2017 and initially enthusiastically shared the events of her school day with Pitts, but her daughter grew more moody as time went on. semester and attributed it to being tired, the suit states.
However, shortly after, Pitts saw a cotton field on campus as she dropped her daughter off at school, the suit states.
“Perplexed as to why a cotton field would grow in Hollywood, let alone public school property, she called the front desk to speak with the cotton field manager,” the suit reads.
Pitts eventually spoke to assistant principal Brian Wisniewski, who “enthusiasticly informed her that the kids in the SW class were reading Frederick Douglass’ autobiography and that picking cotton was one of the experiences he talked about in autobiography,” the suit reads.
Wisniewski further explained that the cotton field was planted so the students could get a real-life experience of what it was like to be a slave by picking the cotton themselves, the suit states.
“Completely furious that the school would ask her daughter and other children to pick cotton as a school exercise to identify with the real-life experience of African-American slaves, Ms. Pitts expressed her disappointment and his pain in the face of cultural insensitivity and incompetent draft,” according to the suit.
Pitts’ daughter later confided to him that her social justice teacher made students pick cotton to learn what it was like to be a slave and that while she wasn’t forced to participate, she had to watch. the other students do so, according to the trial. .
SW had a perfect grade point average and was initially reluctant to discuss the project for fear of teacher retaliation, the lawsuit says.
No school official obtained permission from parents for their children to participate in the cotton-picking project and parents were not informed of the idea before it was implemented, the lawsuit says.
The LAUSD later released a statement saying it regretted that an “educational activity” at the Laurel Span School was interpreted as culturally insensitive, according to the suit.
“When school administrators became aware of a parent’s concern about the cotton plant, they immediately responded by removing the plant,” the statement said, according to the lawsuit.
The LAUSD statement represents an acknowledgment that the school district has acknowledged that the Laurel Span School Cotton Picking Project, as explained to Pitts and students at the school, was discriminatory and harmful to students, according to the suit.
“The district’s response was a lie to cover up the discriminatory conduct,” the suit says.
