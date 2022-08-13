Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer returns home for his biggest gig yet – Daily Tribune

Chad Smith has played drums at venues of all sizes in Metro Detroit – from the smallest rock clubs to sold-out arenas and even Metallica’s Orion Music + More festival in Belle Isle.

But the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ concert on Sunday, August 14 at Comerica Park will be the biggest yet, and it’s perhaps the stadium that excites Smith the most on the band’s current North American tour.

“It’s emotional,” said Bloomfield Hills-raised Smith, 60, who has been with the Chili Peppers since 1988, by phone from Nashville. “It’s not Tigers Stadium, but playing where the Tigers are playing is so cool, and walking around and looking at all the Kalines and Willie Hortons and whatever’s hanging on the wall, the Mark ‘The Bird’ Fidrych. I remember all that.

“It’s very sentimental for me now. I look strong old, but there’s a good feeling of warmth. And I think of my (late) father, who used to take us to games and he loved it. He wouldn’t believe it.

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself. I can’t believe, as you say, it’s far from the clubs.

As usually happens when the Chili Peppers play in his hometown, Smith will be surrounded by family and old friends on Sunday. The 95-year-old mother of high school graduate Lahser and her chilli earrings will be in Comerica with her siblings and their families, as well as Smith’s wife and children. “It’s going to be a crazy show from Smith…” he laughs. “But it’s great.”

So will frontman Anthony Kiedis, the Grand Rapids-born frontman of the Chili Peppers, whose mother also plans to be at the stadium. “It’s going to be a big Michigan contingency, Detroit represented pretty well,” predicts Smith, whose Detroit bands included Paradise, Pharroh and Toby Redd.

“We just kiss,” he adds. “We are so grateful that people come to see us – of all ages, young people and families. It’s a crazy evolution of our band and our fans and people who just want to come out and see the real (stuff).

“It’s a real band playing music – no tape, no clapping. It’s just going out and…rocking out. That’s what we do, and I think it’s kind of refreshing, especially in a stadium where things can be a little sterile and have to be planned. We’re still like a high school band; we’re just out there jamming and having fun, and I think that connects with people – and this for a long time.

The summer tour brings together Smith, Kiedis, bassist Flea and guitarist John Frusciante — back in the band for a third term after an 11-year absence — in a productive space. The group, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, released their 12th album, ‘Unlimited Love,’ on April 1 and recently announced a follow-up, ‘Return of the Dream Canteen,’ for October 14. . (His first single, “Tippa My Tongue”, is expected soon). Smith credits the pandemic lockdown – “the longest we’ve ever played” – for productivity, saying the Chili Peppers recorded 48 songs with longtime producer Rick Rubin during the forced off-road period.

And with each album weighing over 70 minutes, it’s almost like releasing two double vinyl albums.

“We just want them to want less,” Smith jokes. But seriously…” We were only four in a room and we just wrote a bunch of music and wrote and wrote without time constraints and ended up recording all these songs. We always record more than what comes out on a record , but often they stay in the vault or unfinished or whatever. But we have all of them finished.

“We just felt like we had too many good songs not to put out another record. Everything felt right and right, so, yeah, it’s all good. I will humbly say we’re playing great and Anthony sings better than ever and John is really dedicated and passionate. There are a lot of smiling faces now.

The two-album campaign will keep the Chili Peppers – who also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year – on the road until 2023 (Australia and New Zealand are already scheduled to debut). the year). It’s too early to guess what might happen next, but Smith – who also starred on Ozzy Osbourne’s forthcoming album and will be part of the Taylor Hawkins tribute – has no doubt there will be more. others to come.

“I only see joy on people’s faces,” he explains. “They’re so happy to hear those songs again, and we’re happy to play them. It’s fun, and that’s all part of it. It’s part of who we are. So if you can do it and it’s fun, why not, you know?

“If you can do it – and do it well. This is the key. Right now we certainly can.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes and Thundercat perform at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 14 at Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at 313-471-7000 or 313Presents.com for tickets and other information.