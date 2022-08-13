Bannerman’s Sports Grill plans to move to Bartlett Business Park





Bannerman’s Sports Grill in Bartlett is looking to move from its original 15-year-old home on Route 59 to become an entertainment destination in the village’s Brewster Creek Business Park, with an outdoor stage next to a new 10-year-old building. 000 square feet. Creating a business park entertainment venue would be similar to the tenant mix at Hoffman Estates’ Prairie Stone Business Park, where the Now Arena and Hideaway Brew Garden are located, said Kristy Stone, director of Bartlett Planning and Development Services. Bannerman owner Said “Mac” Maqsood is looking to use an 8.1-acre area on the south side of Hardt Circle in the business park. The plans call for 272 indoor seats, 72 outdoor seats, a bench seat for approximately 50 seats, a lawn in front of the stage and 189 parking spaces including seven handicapped accessible spaces. The outdoor stage would be located northwest of the building and would face southwest. The closest home is about 1,600 feet from the scene and is surrounded by evergreens, buildings and berms, officials said. Following the input of a sound study, plans were changed to rotate the outdoor stage 5 degrees clockwise, install a sound barrier on its east side, and limit the decibel level to 92 dBC, measured from its mixing station. Outdoor entertainment would be limited to 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. If noise complaints are verified by Village staff, Bannerman’s would be obligated to conduct an additional noise survey at its own expense and install any mitigation measures the Village Environmental Consultant deems necessary. The proposal has already won recommendations from village staff and the planning and zoning commission. The Bartlett Village Board will discuss this at its full meeting on Tuesday evening before possible final approval on September 6. Stone said Bannerman’s may apply for a building permit after final approval. The village has been informed that groundbreaking is scheduled for this fall with the intention of opening the new location in May. Maqsood could not be reached for comment. This isn’t the first time Bannerman’s has sought to relocate or expand beyond the confines of its original site at 858 S. Route 59 in the Bartlett Commons mall, but no previous proposals have come in. as far. In the summer of 2019, less than a year after buying the business from its original owner, Maqsood sought to establish a beer garden behind the building. Out of concern for the houses to the west, village officials first requested that sound tests be carried out on the building to reduce complaints about noise from bands playing inside. In 2015, original owner Murray Friedman wanted to move Bannerman’s to a site at Route 59 and Schick Road – again to provide outdoor space – but officials at the adjacent Chesterbrook Academy Preschool expressed concerns. matters of security.

