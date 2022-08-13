Mumbai woman loses Rs 40 lakh in crypto firm, says Bollywood singer’s presence influenced her





A Mumbai woman, who was allegedly duped out of Rs 40 lakh by two men who promised her big returns by investing the money in their cryptocurrency venture, has complained to police that she felt encouraged to invest after seeing veteran Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu at one of the company’s Zoom meetings, officials said.

The 33-year-old complainant said the defendant told her the singer also invested his money in their business. The woman, however, did not accuse the singer of any wrongdoing in an FIR filed in this regard, police said. The Indian Express Tried to get in touch with Sanu via phone and social media but got no response so far. The woman approached Kasturba Marg police station on June 22 this year and an FIR was later registered for cheating and criminal breach of trust under sections 420 and 406 of the IPC against two people from Kolkata named Deepu Sahu and Biman Das, police said. The woman and her husband run a medical supply business and Sahu is one of their customers, officers added. The woman alleged in her complaint that on April 10 this year, Sahu lured her over the phone to invest in cryptocurrency. The second defendant, Das, allegedly told him that their business was based in Melbourne, Australia and would earn 1.5% daily interest on an investment of Rs 50 lakh. She even attended a meeting the two were present with three foreign nationals. He was told that they launched two cryptocurrencies in the market with investments worth Rs 6,000 crore. In the second Zoom meeting she attended, Kumar Sanu was reportedly present with the others but sat quietly, she said. They invited her to the Sanu show in Kolkata on April 17 where they would talk about their business venture, the complainant claimed. The woman told police that she did not attend the show but was swayed by the presence of the singer and invested Rs 40.44 lakh but never gained any interest . The accused initially tried to get her to invest another Rs 6 lakh but slowly stopped taking her calls and eventually told her that she would not get her money back, prompting her to contact the police , according to the complaint.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-woman-loses-40-lakh-in-crypto-firm-kumar-sanu-influence-8087592/

