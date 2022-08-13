The UP State Fair returns Monday | News, Sports, Jobs

ESCANABA – The 94th Annual Upper Peninsula State Fair will open its doors to eager visitors on Monday, August 15 at 5 p.m. This year’s fair has plenty of events, entertainment and activities scheduled throughout the week, enough to keep visitors of all ages busy. . Thousands of people are expected in Escanaba for the festivities.

“Visitors will find their favorite rides, attractions and food vendors halfway through this year,” Vicki Micheau, executive director of the Delta County Chamber of Commerce and managing officer of the Upper Peninsula State Fair Authority, said last month. “…preparation has been pretty much as expected. Doors open at 5 p.m. and everything will be settled and ready to go by 4:59 p.m. on August 15. »

In addition to carnival rides, cattle barns and a plethora of paid games, several free Midway events will take place throughout the week. Martinez Art Sand Sculptures will return to this year’s fair, fashioning a structure illustrating fair living using only sand and water. Plus, Whispering Pines Animal Kingdom will educate visitors about exotic animals, which range from African pygmy hedgehogs to fennec foxes, and even macaque monkeys.

The Miracle of Life Education Pavilion will be open throughout the week of the fair, with several exhibits on calving cattle, “Growing up the foresters” exhibition for children, and Sarah “The Lady of Cheese” Kaufmann — who creates unique sculptures from cheese. The traditional dove release will also take place near the chicken coop at 3 p.m. daily.

The Steam and Gas Antique Village will transport visitors back in time, with old-world shops, a working sawmill, agricultural museum and historic amenities waiting to be admired. The DNR Pocket Park will also be operational, tempting visitors with archery, fishing and pellet shooting activities. Pocket Park opening hours will be Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Midway will host two new events this year. Visitors can search “Penzance Puppies,” a pirate-themed dog show that guides viewers on a pirate ship adventure, and “BOOM! Entertainment,” which will offer performances by stationary and traveling drums. Local robotics teams will also provide live demonstrations of the robots they have built.

Daily admission to the fairgrounds is $10 for adults and $5 for youth ages 6-12, with weekly passes being $35 for adults and $20 for youth. Children five and under can enter for free. The Midway will open at 5 p.m. on Mondays and 11 a.m. the rest of the week, with midway carnival armbands being $30 a day.

All buildings and exhibits must open at 10:30 a.m. throughout the week, with the only exception being Monday evenings. The halfway carnival will start operating at 11:00 a.m. The Ruth Butler Exhibition Building closes at 10:30 p.m. all week.

The scheduled show events are as follows:

MONDAY

“Opening Night” – Doors are set to open Monday evening with the national anthem at 5 p.m. The UP State Fair Queen Court will be crowned at 6:30 p.m. Grandstand entertainment Monday night, UPIR Racing, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the show starting at 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

“Fun at the Fair” – Local robotics teams and Puppies of Penzance will put on several shows throughout the day. In addition, Embers Credit Union will host an activity tent at 1:30 p.m. Grandstand Entertainment Tuesday night is BOOM! Entertainment, doors open at 7 p.m. and show from 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“Exciting Times” “Puppies and Penzance, BOOM! Local entertainment and robotics teams will provide mid-course entertainment throughout the day on Wednesday. The grandstand entertainment on Wednesday night is Abbacadabra: The Ultimate ABBA Tribute, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Day of Honorary Citizens” — On Thursday, seniors and Native Americans can enter the fairgrounds for $5. Veterans with a DD 214 military service verification form can enter for free. At 11 a.m., the Veterans Awards Ceremony will begin, which will honor UP’s 2022 Veteran of the Year, Tracey Ann Tippet. Those interested in attending the Governor’s Luncheon, which begins at noon, can RSVP to the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

The Native American celebration will begin at 2 p.m. The general livestock presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. The grandstand entertainment on Thursday night is Puddle of Mudd, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

“Ladies’ Day” — The 45th annual Women’s Day celebration will run all day Friday, with special events taking place in the activity tent for visitors to enjoy. The annual Quilt Block Contest, which is free for quilters of all ages and skill levels, will return. All blocks submitted will be combined and quilted by the Ladies Day Committee. This year’s theme is “Welcome to our neighborhood.” A recipe competition, open to women aged 18 and over, will also take place. This year’s category is appetizers.

As for the animals, the Livestock Skillathon will start at 9 a.m. on Friday. The Beef Supreme Drive, followed by the Adult Beef Showmanship, will take place at 4 p.m. Friday night, Roots and Boots: 90s Electric Throwdown, doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

“Agricultural Day” – With Saturday being Agriculture Day, the Jr. Market Livestock Auction will begin at 11 a.m. Puppies and Penzance, BOOM! Local entertainment and robotics teams will also provide mid-course entertainment throughout the day. The grandstand entertainment Saturday night is Russell Dickerson, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

“Meijer Family Day” — On the last day of the fair, all scouts in uniform can enter the grounds for free. Scouts ages 6-12 must be accompanied by a paying adult for free entry. For entertainment, Puppies and Penzance, BOOM! Local entertainment and robotics teams will showcase their talents throughout the day. The grandstand entertainment on Sunday evening is a fireworks display, which is expected to begin around 10 p.m.

Go to upstatefair.net for an hourly schedule for the fair, including cattle judging times, as well as other information regarding the 2022 UP State Fair.