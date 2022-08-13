Ridley Turns Horrifying True Story Involving Hurricane Katrina Into Scripted DramaExBulletin

Entertainment
The Apple TV+ series Five days at the Memorial explores a terrible question: how did 45 patients die in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina? Executive producer John Ridley has answers.
TO MARTINEZ, HOST:
How 45 patients died in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina is the true story that inspired the Apple TV+ series “Five Days At Memorial.” NPR TV critic Eric Deggans explained to the executive producer why this story still resonates.
ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: When John Ridley was first asked to turn this horrific story into a scripted drama, he sent a New York Times Magazine article about the tragedy to his father, a retired doctor. Ridley, who once served as a commentator for NPR, won an Oscar for writing the screenplay for the 2013 film “12 Years A Slave.” He had a major question for his father. What did he think of the allegations that some medical professionals euthanized patients rather than abandoning them during hospital evacuation?
JOHN RIDLEY: I expected him to say, well, I would never do that. Are you kidding me? His response was, I’m glad I wasn’t there, and I’m glad I don’t have to make those decisions. If he’s not willing to indict or exonerate, I wasn’t going to go into the story and agendize him (ph).
(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: We are observing a Category 5 hurricane, Hurricane Katrina.
DEGGANS: “Five Days At Memorial” relies on an ace cast and detailed special effects to tell its story. Staff, patients and locals seeking refuge at Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans thought they had survived the worst when Katrina swept through town in 2005. Cherry Jones stars as the hospital manager during the emergency, who realizes that the hospital has not prepared for a major eventuality.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, “FIVE DAYS AT THE MEMORIAL”)
CHERRY JONES: (As Susan Mulderick) There’s no plan to evacuate the hospital if it’s flooded. There is a plan for a mass casualty event, a civil disorder event. There is nothing in there, about 2,000 people, including 200 patients, isolated, stuck in a hospital without electricity.
DEGGANS: Ridley, a black man who has focused much of his work on exploring race, prejudice and oppression, says he wanted to show how systemic biases led to abandonment of patients poor, often non-white.
RIDLEY: There is a very inferior lining to human life. And once you do that, once you get into it’s not really people, it’s numbers, it’s statistics, it’s acceptable losses or whatever – are we surprised that something how does it happen? The thing that really frustrates me more than anything is just can you present a story where the system is the bad guy?
DEGGANS: The show almost didn’t get made at all. It was based on a 2013 book that resulted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times Magazine article. Producer Scott Rudin tried to develop it as a possible movie. Later, producer Ryan Murphy deemed it an episode of FX’s “American Crime Story” anthology series. Ridley remains angry that some TV executives seemed nervous about developing a story centered around dire allegations against doctors during a pandemic.
RIDLEY: It was very painful that, you know, in a world where there’s so much media and there’s so much storytelling that people are opposed to anything that challenges, opposed to anything that – well, that may take a bit longer to get an audience to come to it. It’s not – no spoiler alert – there is no happy ending.
DEGGANS: Ridley credits fellow executive producer Carlton Cuse, executive producer of shows like “Lost” and “Bates Motel,” for calling him and making sure the show finally got done. Despite differing explanations for the patients’ deaths, the series presents compelling evidence that Dr. Anna Pou, a surgeon played by Vera Farmiga, oversaw the euthanasia of the patients. In real life, a grand jury declined to indict Pou, who denied wrongdoing, leaving open troubling questions about the ethics of it all. “Five Days At Memorial” carefully explores these questions. It’s crafted by an executive producer who remains angry that some people are still bearing the brunt of these issues.
I am Eric Deggans.
(MUSIC SOUND EXTRACTION)
