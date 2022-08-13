Entertainment
How Bollywood star Aamir Khan brought his Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump to life
In a new Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gumplife is not like a box of chocolates, it’s like a box of golgappas, an indian delicacy consisting of flatbread, garnish and spiced water.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, one of the biggest movie stars in the world, delivers a similar but distinct line on the popular snack as the main character ofLaal Singh Chaddhaa faithful remake of the 1994 classic starring Tom Hanks.
Khan, who counts the original among his favorite films, said the new production happened “quite by accident” after a conversation with actor Atul Kulkarni.
“We were discussing Forrest Gump and I said it’s one of my favorite movies. And then two weeks later, he calls me and says, I wrote an adaptation for Forrest Gump“, the veteran actor told CBC News.
“Atul is not a writer,” said Khan, who portrays protagonist Laal from his college days through middle age. “And he wrote it in two weeks, and [it’s] an adaptation of Forrest Gump it’s a cult classic. So I didn’t have a lot of hope in that.”
The resulting script lived up to Khan’s standards (he’s known as “Mr. Perfectionist” in Indian media) and the spirit of the original film: Laal Singh Chaddha replaces the gyrating hips of Elvis Presley with the open arms of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan; Vietnam for the Kargil War; and the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company for Rupa Company, an Indian knitwear brand.
WATCH | Movie star Aamir Khan talks about the controversy surrounding his new film:
Like Forrest, Laal is a simple-minded man who cares deeply for his loved ones, especially his mother (Mona Singh) and childhood friend and love interest, Rupa (Kareena Kapoor Khan). Instead of Forest GumpThe flower child of Jenny, who dies after years of drug addiction, Rupa is an aspiring actress caught in a dangerous cycle of domestic violence.
It tells his life story against the backdrop of significant moments in India’s history, such as the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the country’s victory in the Cricket World Cup in 1983 to a group of strangers on a train.
Critics call for boycott
It took Khan eight years to acquire the remake rights to Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddhawhich was released worldwide on Thursday, has been the target of a campaign to boycott the film, after remarks made by Khan seven years ago resurfaced on social media.
Khan, who is Muslim, told a 2015 event that “intolerance” within the political climate in India was taking its toll on his family. He said it particularly affected his then-wife, Kiran Rao.
“Kiran and I have lived all our lives in India. For the first time, she said, should we leave India? This is a disastrous and important statement that Kiran must make to me. She fears for her child,” Khan said. .
The comments were interpreted as anti-Hindu, especially by supporters of India’s current prime minister, Narendra Modi, the leader of the right-wing Bharatiya Janata party, which espouses a form of Hindu nationalism.
Khan was referring to increased violence against India’s religious minorities, including Muslims and Sikhs. The actor later explained that his comments were taken out of context: “I love my country,” he said in 2016.
WATCH | The trailer forLaal Singh ChaddhaBollywood’s point of viewForrest Gump:
During his interview with CBC News, Khan said he and his contemporaries were used to the backlash.
“The fact is that so many movies are trolled and so many celebrities are trolled,” he said, noting that there are active hashtags calling for boycotts of other Bollywood movies and the movie industry. Hindi in general. “I guess, you know, we don’t react to any of that.”
“So while there are people who would love to boycott us, I hope the biggest percentage of people are people who would love to watch the movie.”
American and Indian cinema can learn from each other
Laal Singh Chaddha is an almost scene-by-scene remake of Forrest Gump “Run, Laal, run!” cries Rupa during several pivotal moments and this is not the first time that Khan has made a Hindi film for Indian audiences with Hollywood in mind.
He starred in the 1995 filmAathank Hi Aathankwhich is inspired by The Godfather; that same year, his film Akele Hum Akele Tum came out and was a loose adaptation of Kramer versus Kramer. 2008 Ghajini is based on the film by Christopher Nolan Memento.
Khan says American and Indian cinema, a term he prefers to Bollywood, which is slightly limited in referring to the Mumbai-based Hindi film industry, can learn from each other.
“I think Indian cinema has a lot to learn from American cinema, I think in terms of storytelling language, in terms of technical advancements,” Khan said. He said other industries can benefit from the positive outlook and scale of Indian cinema.
“Hope is a very important part of our lives, and it’s something that’s a very important ingredient in our movies, in a sense, other than the fact that most movies are musicals. So the music, and a sort of sweep in the slightly larger-than-life storytelling.”
As Laal Singh Chaddha opens worldwide, including on 350 screens in the UK, a record number for an Indian film, Khan hopes the film will give unfamiliar audiences a sense of Indian history and culture.
“I would also like audiences outside India to see the beauty of the country. I think that’s something we’ve had the opportunity to show.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/aamir-khan-laal-singh-chaddha-1.6548947
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- 3 Easy Ways to Sort by Date in Google Sheets – Tango August 13, 2022
- Survey: Approval of Prabowo, Jokowi is rational August 13, 2022
- Daily Mail calling you? Boris Johnson weighs offers for his return to journalism | Boris Johnson August 13, 2022
- ODU Football Offensive Coordinator Dave Patenaude Resigns 3 Weeks Before Season Opener August 13, 2022
- Midland County Fair introduces new food and health safety measures August 13, 2022