How Bollywood star Aamir Khan brought his Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump to life

In a new Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gumplife is not like a box of chocolates, it’s like a box of golgappas, an indian delicacy consisting of flatbread, garnish and spiced water.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, one of the biggest movie stars in the world, delivers a similar but distinct line on the popular snack as the main character ofLaal Singh Chaddhaa faithful remake of the 1994 classic starring Tom Hanks.

Khan, who counts the original among his favorite films, said the new production happened “quite by accident” after a conversation with actor Atul Kulkarni.

“We were discussing Forrest Gump and I said it’s one of my favorite movies. And then two weeks later, he calls me and says, I wrote an adaptation for Forrest Gump“, the veteran actor told CBC News.

“Atul is not a writer,” said Khan, who portrays protagonist Laal from his college days through middle age. “And he wrote it in two weeks, and [it’s] an adaptation of Forrest Gump it’s a cult classic. So I didn’t have a lot of hope in that.”

The resulting script lived up to Khan’s standards (he’s known as “Mr. Perfectionist” in Indian media) and the spirit of the original film: Laal Singh Chaddha replaces the gyrating hips of Elvis Presley with the open arms of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan; Vietnam for the Kargil War; and the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company for Rupa Company, an Indian knitwear brand.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan on his Hindi remake of Forrest Gump Aamir Khan talks about how his new film, Laal Singh Chaddha, was adapted from the 1994 film Forrest Gump, why it’s being boycotted on social media and what Hollywood can learn from Indian cinema.

Like Forrest, Laal is a simple-minded man who cares deeply for his loved ones, especially his mother (Mona Singh) and childhood friend and love interest, Rupa (Kareena Kapoor Khan). Instead of Forest GumpThe flower child of Jenny, who dies after years of drug addiction, Rupa is an aspiring actress caught in a dangerous cycle of domestic violence.

It tells his life story against the backdrop of significant moments in India’s history, such as the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the country’s victory in the Cricket World Cup in 1983 to a group of strangers on a train.

Critics call for boycott

It took Khan eight years to acquire the remake rights to Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddhawhich was released worldwide on Thursday, has been the target of a campaign to boycott the film, after remarks made by Khan seven years ago resurfaced on social media.

Khan, who is Muslim, told a 2015 event that “intolerance” within the political climate in India was taking its toll on his family. He said it particularly affected his then-wife, Kiran Rao.

“Kiran and I have lived all our lives in India. For the first time, she said, should we leave India? This is a disastrous and important statement that Kiran must make to me. She fears for her child,” Khan said. .

The comments were interpreted as anti-Hindu, especially by supporters of India’s current prime minister, Narendra Modi, the leader of the right-wing Bharatiya Janata party, which espouses a form of Hindu nationalism.

Khan was referring to increased violence against India’s religious minorities, including Muslims and Sikhs. The actor later explained that his comments were taken out of context: “I love my country,” he said in 2016.

During his interview with CBC News, Khan said he and his contemporaries were used to the backlash.

“The fact is that so many movies are trolled and so many celebrities are trolled,” he said, noting that there are active hashtags calling for boycotts of other Bollywood movies and the movie industry. Hindi in general. “I guess, you know, we don’t react to any of that.”

“So while there are people who would love to boycott us, I hope the biggest percentage of people are people who would love to watch the movie.”

American and Indian cinema can learn from each other

From left to right, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Rupa with Khan as the title character of Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal’s love interest, Rupa, is an aspiring actress caught in a dangerous cycle of domestic violence. (Paramount/Associated Press)

Laal Singh Chaddha is an almost scene-by-scene remake of Forrest Gump “Run, Laal, run!” cries Rupa during several pivotal moments and this is not the first time that Khan has made a Hindi film for Indian audiences with Hollywood in mind.

He starred in the 1995 filmAathank Hi Aathankwhich is inspired by The Godfather; that same year, his film Akele Hum Akele Tum came out and was a loose adaptation of Kramer versus Kramer. 2008 Ghajini is based on the film by Christopher Nolan Memento.

Khan says American and Indian cinema, a term he prefers to Bollywood, which is slightly limited in referring to the Mumbai-based Hindi film industry, can learn from each other.

“I think Indian cinema has a lot to learn from American cinema, I think in terms of storytelling language, in terms of technical advancements,” Khan said. He said other industries can benefit from the positive outlook and scale of Indian cinema.

“Hope is a very important part of our lives, and it’s something that’s a very important ingredient in our movies, in a sense, other than the fact that most movies are musicals. So the music, and a sort of sweep in the slightly larger-than-life storytelling.”

As Laal Singh Chaddha opens worldwide, including on 350 screens in the UK, a record number for an Indian film, Khan hopes the film will give unfamiliar audiences a sense of Indian history and culture.

“I would also like audiences outside India to see the beauty of the country. I think that’s something we’ve had the opportunity to show.”