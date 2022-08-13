Why Issey Miyake’s Legacy Goes Beyond Fashion





Earlier this week, the world learned of the loss of Issey Miyakethe designers designer, master of tricksand defender of clothes for livingat the age of 84. In accordance with Miyakes’ wish, no public service will take place. It’s a quiet end for a maverick whose innovations were decades ahead of their time and whose body of work demonstrates how craftsmanship, technology, boundless thinking and experimentation can advance the boundaries of design. Emulating the movement and fluidity of the human body, Miyakes designs subverted the dimensions and materials traditionally associated with fashion. Her work transcended not only proportion and form, but also gender, height and age. From Steve Jobs’ sartorial black turtlenecks to Zaha Hadid’s crazy-sized outerwear to the uniforms of factory workers at Sony Japan, Miyake’s designs have become ubiquitous among innovators and designers of all persuasions. . As design editor Diana Budds commented, There is a stereotype that the uniform in the design world is something black. But more ambitious, it’s anything from Issey Miyake. Miyake, who was born in Hiroshima in 1938 and survived its atomic bombing seven years later, studied graphic design at Tama Art University. Miyake fell in love with the design in part through his exposure to Isamu Noguchis two bridges in downtown Hiroshimaa memorial to the victims of Hiroshimawhich he called the spiritual support of the people. He then studied couture in Paris in 1965 and founded the Miyake Design Studio soon after in 1970. Miyake’s marriage of traditional Japanese craftsmanship and technological experimentation allowed him to defy the constraints of two-dimensional clothing and to imbue architectural concepts in his work. As his designs became internationally recognized, Miyake published his seminal book East meets West in 1978 and became the first Asian designer to parade at Paris Fashion Week. Become an AD PRO member Buy now for unlimited access and all the benefits only members get. Arrow His pioneering career culminated in the 1980s, when he pioneered and patented the micro-pleated textile for which he is most recognized today. Crafted from ultra-thin polyester, the fabric featured cascades of crisp concertina pleats that echoed the comfort of loungewear and held their shape through washing, drying and crinkling. While the style was critically acclaimed, Miyake launched its Pleats Please collection in 1993 (and later, in 2013, its male counterpart Homme Pliss), which to date is the brand’s most successful venture. . Pleats Please garments have no closures, delineated shapes or low necklines, as the flowing textile seeks to release the human body from its inhibitions. In 1983, Miyake displayed an array of his textile innovations, including unorthodox materials such as rattan and reinforced plastic, in his landmark exhibition Issey Miyake: Body Works in Tokyo. It was one of the first exhibitions in Asia that showed fashion as an art form, and her clothes continued to defy the constraints of fashion by penetrating the world of science and design. For example, in 1998 he founded A Piece of Cloth (A-POC), a line of garments machine-knit from a single yarn. The fabric had various dividing lines; cutting it could produce a dress, hatany garment imaginable as well as a blanket for Ron Arads in a figure eight loop Ripple Chair. Known as the A-POC trampoline, the collaboration was exhibited at the annual Salone del Mobile design conference in Milan in 2006. As the fashion brand Miyakes continued to enter the design space, it opened the doors to young designers: in 1974, for example, Miyake commissioned then-emerging talent Shiro Kuramata for the brand’s first outlet in Tokyo, hiring him later to create the bottle for its fragrance. Star architect David Chipperfield also caught Miyake’s eye early on: in 1985, the British architect was hired to design the Miyakes London boutique. As Chipperfield wrote in his instagram post commemorating Miyake, The design of his shop on Sloane Street marked the start of my career. For three years afterwards, I traveled around Japan designing a series of small shops for him. It was a fundamental and formative part of my design experience. Although the fashion titan is best known for his fashion brand, Miyake has married science and sculpture in his work, and his tech-driven textiles and iconoclastic styles will have a lasting impact on the design world. Miyake was more than a fashion designer, he was an architect, engineer, and humanitarian whose milestones redefined the possibilities of materiality and form.

