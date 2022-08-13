Laal Singh Chaddha: Hazel-eyed Kashmiri child actor steals the show, performance receives rave reviews





Srinagar: Laal Singh Chaddha may have been met with controversy, but the performance of Ahmad Ibn Umar, who plays young Aamir Khan in the highly anticipated Bollywood film, is receiving rave reviews. Kashmir-based Ahmad had stayed in the news after being spotted in Laal Singh Chaddha promos and now his family are elated following the release of the film. Speaking to the Kashmir Monitor, the child actors’ father Umer Maqbool said they were delighted with the response. We are delighted that his performance was appreciated. Social media is full of videos and reviews of Ahmad where his performance was praised. We also get many phone calls from outside where people appreciate his performance, Umer said. He said that several movie producers were also calling him for more assignments for his son. Besides Laal Singh Chaddha, Ahmad had starred in Salman Khan starrer Notebook and has also completed filming for the yet to be released South Indian film Kushi which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. We are currently receiving calls from top Bollywood as his performance in Laal Singh Chaddha is receiving criticism, he said. Umers’ comments can be confirmed by critics of Laal Singh Chaddha in the national media. ….Ahmad Ibn Umar, who plays the young Laal is one of the best performers in the film. He shines like a star and his innocence beautifully reflects what Laal needed. Aamir as Laal does a great job, and while the mannerisms might take a while to get used to, he added a lot of elements to the character to make him stand out, reads a review of the film byzoomtventertainment.com. Review of Laal Singh Chaddhabyindiaforums.comcalled Ahmad an absolute scene stealer. ….Manav Vij as Mohammad has a lot to do here unlike his previous roles and he delivers but Laal Singh Chaddha’s absolute scene stealer has to be Ahmad Ibn Umar. The 10-year-old boy is arguably the best thing about the movie when he maneuvers around the story of little Laal. His splendour, innocence, hazel eyes and radiant presence are enough to make you love Laal instantly, he said. The Hindustan Times review said Ahmad had a pleasant screen presence. ….Laal’s timeline from child to teenager seems a bit off at times and he seems to have been the same age and height for many years. However, the child actor (Ahmad Ibn Umar), who plays young Laal, is so cute and has such a pleasant screen presence, he said.

