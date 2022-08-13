Actress Anne Heche ‘brain dead’ after US media crash

Los Angeles, USA Hollywood actress Anne Heche was declared “brain dead” a week after her car crashed into a Los Angeles building, US media reported on Friday.

Heche, 53, had been in a coma in hospital with a severe brain injury since the violent collision on August 5.

She never regained consciousness and irreversibly lost all brain function, CNN reported, although her family kept her body on life support while exploring potential organ donations.

“My brother Atlas and I have lost our mom,” Heche’s son, Homer Laffoon, said in a statement released Friday by several US media outlets.

“I hope my mother is free from pain and begins to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom,” he wrote.

Heche, best known for the 1990s films ‘Donnie Brasco’ and ‘Six Days, Seven Nights’ as well as a high profile relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, crashed her car into a house two floors in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The violent collision resulted in “structural compromise and… heavy fire” at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The ensuing blaze took more than an hour for 59 firefighters to contain and completely extinguish it, the department said.

Local media reported on Thursday that Heche’s preliminary blood tests came back positive for narcotics, although more was needed to be sure the drugs had not been administered during his treatment.

Celebrity gossip outlet TMZ, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, said Heche tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, the latter of which is sometimes used for pain relief in clinical settings.

Heche rose to fame with her role on the soap opera “Another World,” for which she won a Daytime Emmy in 1991.

She was nominated for a Tony Award for her appearance in “Twentieth Century” on Broadway in 2004.

