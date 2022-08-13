Salman Rushdie stabbed: Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar condemn attack on writer | Bollywood

A host of Bollywood celebrities have condemned an attack on writer Salman Rushdie on Friday. Kangana Ranaut said she was appalled by the incident while Swara Bhasker called it shameful. Javed Akhtar and Ranvir Shorey also condemned the attack. Read also : Kangana Ranaut catches dengue fever but continues to work on Emergency

Salman Rushdie was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident identified as Hadi Matar on stage while performing at the Chautauqua Institution event in western New York. He faced Islamist death threats for years after writing The Satanic Verses.

Kangana Ranaut wrote about Salman Rushdie on Instagram Stories.

Kangana shared a news article about the attack on his Instagram stories and wrote, Another day, another appalling act by the jihadists. The Satanic Verses is one of the greatest books of its time, I am moved beyond appalling words.”

Swara Bhasker, Ranvir Shorey and Javed Akhtar have condemned the attack on Salman Rushdie.

Javed Akhtar also condemned the attack. He wrote on Twitter, I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by a fanatic. I hope the NYPD and the court will take the strongest possible action against the assailant.

Swara Bhasker called the incident shameful and tweeted, Thoughts & Prayers for #SalmanRushdie. Shameful, reprehensible and despicable this attack! #SalmanRushdieStabbed.

Ranvir Shorey retweeted several posts about Salman Rushdie and called the attacker a predator. Reacting to a tweet that read: Madmen have truly taken over the world, Ranvir wrote, They are not madmen. They go for the neck. They are predators.

The injured author was airlifted from a field adjacent to the site to a hospital in northwestern Pennsylvania where the 75-year-old writer underwent surgery. The author, who won the Booker Prize for his novel Midnight’s Children, was unable to speak. Salman Rushdie “will likely lose an eye; the nerves in his arm have been severed; and his liver has been stabbed and damaged,” writers’ agent Andrew Wylie told The New York Times. The news is not good, he said.