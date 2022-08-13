Shazam 2s Adult Actor Darla Recalls Fun Bond With Actor Mary On Set





As the star resumes her superhero persona, Shazam! Fury of the gods‘ Darla adult actress Meagan Good recalls her fun on-set bond with Mary actress Grace Fulton. The DC Extended Universe sequel finds Billy Batson and his foster family enjoying their new life as a superhero team, though Billy is in the midst of an existential crisis as he finds himself uncertain about his future. When the daughters of Atlas surface and threaten to destroy the world and take over Shazam’s powers, Billy and his family must rise up to protect those they love. VIDEO OF THE DAY Zachary Levi and Asher Angel return to lead the cast of Shazam! Fury of the gods alongside Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Ian Chen, Meagan Good, Faithe Herman, Djimon Hounsou, Grace Caroline Curry and DJ Cotrona. The film will also mark the MCU debuts of Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso. While most of the cast and crew are back for the film, including director David F. Sandberg, one character leans a bit towards Shazam! Fury of the gods and an actor shares his thoughts on change. Related: Who Needs the Justice League? DCEU already has 2 perfect replacements

While speaking exclusively with Screen Rant to discuss Netflix Day shiftMeagan Good reflects on the production of Shazam! Fury of the gods. When asked about working with Grace Fulton taking on the superhero form of Michelle Borth’s Mary, the adult Darla actor recalled his fun on-set bond with his co-star and how it fit in in their shoot. “I love Grace and Michelle, but it was fun. It’s weird because Grace is both, in real life I call her my little sister, but in Shazam she’s my big sister. [Chuckles] I think she just turned 26 or 27 and I just turned 40, so on set it was like, “She’s my big sister” and everyone’s like, “Uh huh.” I think she was like, “This is so weird.” [Laughs] But she is wonderful and such a sweet spirit and we had a great time. We’re like two big kids in superhero costumes, we’re the only two girls with a boy band and we just like to sing Wilson Phillips and that’s it. In the first film, Mary’s adult superhero form was played by Michelle Borth in her final act while Grace Caroline Curry, who previously worked with director David F. Sandberg on Annabelle: Creation, played the teenage incarnation of the character. Although the cast or Sandberg have yet to explain why Curry now only portrays the heroine, some theories have speculated that the DCEU will backtrack slightly on Shazam by explaining that once a person becomes an adult legal, she can choose the form she wants. take. Given that Mary was already about to leave for college in the first film, that would help explain that Curry plays both his normal and super-powered incarnations.

Since Curry officially reprized the superhero version of Mary for the sequel, it ultimately led to her and Good sharing more time in Shazam! Fury of the gods, making their unique bond a sweet story for those who fell in love with the stars in the first film. Plus, with Good’s recent tease that the Shazam Family will be getting more screen time in the DCEU follow-up, audiences should look forward to superhero actors Darla and Mary getting some time to shine together at the screen. The long wait for the film is almost over because Shazam! Fury of the gods hits theaters on December 21. Key Release Dates

