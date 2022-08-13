Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor asks everyone ‘please don’t boycott’ Laal Singh Chaddha | Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor has shared her take on being seen as disrespectful to the public after her comments about cancel culture. She previously reacted to social media trends calling for a boycott of her film Laal Singh Chaddha.
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about the intentions behind her words about people calling for a boycott of her film Laal Singh Chaddha. With Aamir Khan in the lead, the film was released on Thursday. It garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor calls for a boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha)
Ahead of the film’s release, Kareena Kapoor shared her thoughts on the ongoing cancel culture in Bollywood. She said that while everyone can have an opinion on everything, she thinks a good movie can top it all. Recalling people’s reaction to her words, in a recent interview, the actor was then asked about claims that she may have been disrespectful to the public.
When RJ Siddharth Kannan asked Kareena if her thoughts were considered public ko slightly le rahin hain kya? (Being careless or disrespectful to the public). She replied, I think that’s just part of the people hanging out. But honestly, I think the love the movie elicits is very different. This is only part of the people who are likely on your social networks, which is probably 1%.
But the thing is, they shouldn’t boycott this movie, it’s such a great movie. And I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen. It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So please don’t boycott this movie, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. And people worked so hard on it; We had 250 people working on this film for two and a half years, she added and urged people not to boycott the film.
Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha opened with disappointing box office business. On the first day, he only won about 10-11 crores. Protests against the film are also taking place in parts of India, including Uttar Pradesh, over allegedly hurtful sentiments. Earlier, it was Aamir who said he was sad when people thought he didn’t like his country. Calling it unfortunate, he added, It’s not, while promoting the film and asking people not to cancel his film.
