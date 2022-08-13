Actor Jesse Borrego to judge San Antonio filmmakers competing in world’s largest timed film festival





SAINT ANTONY One of the world’s largest and oldest timed film festivals is taking place at the Tech Port Center and Arena for the first time. The 48 Hour Film Project will feature dozens of local films from some of San Antonio’s most creative people. Since 2015, Randall Anderson and his family have written, shot and edited a short film for the project. We’ve tried different things over the years, more than likely to make a really quality movie. We try something entertaining and fun. It’s something that brings us together,” Anderson said. The filmmakers have two days to complete their short film after shooting a random subject. They are given a character and a prop to include in their five-minute movie. Five celebrity judges determine which production team will move on to international competition. One of this year’s judges is actor and San Antonio native Jesse Borrego. You have an event like this, you are able to illustrate all the talent we have here, said Borrego. A d The program has become a rite of passage for many filmmakers. It’s also a community-building event for creatives around the world. Borrego said this is an important step for local artists looking to put San Antonio films on the map. I’ve always thought that San Antonio because of our culture, because of our history, but also because of our talent base, that we’re capable of that, to achieve that on a world level,” Borrego said. This year’s films will screen at the Tech Port Center and Arena on Tuesday night with a total of 27 teams, all from the San Antonio area, competing in the festival. Borrego and others believe that being able to showcase their work in a venue like Tech Port will help the local film industry continue to grow. To see events like this able to spark that imagination and ignite that success, I think that’s the important legacy we can leave behind,” Borrego said. We have a lot of young people and talent here. We want to make sure we network with them and give them an opportunity. A d It’s gotten really professional, but the good thing is that it’s still accessible to someone who just wants to try it, Anderson said. San Antonio’s film community is simply awesome and continues to grow. The 48 Hour Film Project began in 2001 and has since grown into an international competition spanning 130 cities around the world and producing over 50,000 films. Organizers said it’s a chance to shine a light on San Antonio’s rising film stars and celebrate what these artists have to offer. (It’s) an opportunity for these individuals to create something wonderful, a story that entertains people and makes people laugh, makes them cry, makes them scream, Borrego said. I think that’s really what a 48 hour film contest does. It brings us all together for a moment. Click here for more information on the 48 Hour Film Project and participating local crews.

