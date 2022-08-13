After Laal Singh Chaddha gets off to a disastrous start, netizens say only Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan can save Bollywood now





Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan August 11 saw the release of Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumars Raksha Bandhan. Trade pundits expected a lot from the two giants as Bollywood has been going through a tough time for the past few months. However, on the first day of business of the two Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan came as a shock to the Hindi film industry. Both Aamir and Akshay recorded their lowest opening days in recent times as director Advait Chandan raked in Rs 12 crore and film Aanand L Rai collected Rs 8.20 crore. Related News Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha fails to strike a deal with the masses, hits low numbers on first day at box office Related News Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer starts slow, mints 8.2 Cr The lower-than-normal first-day figures for recent releases have raised alarm bells for Bollywood as the industry desperately needs a blockbuster movie. Social media users, who are watching the Indian box office closely, are of the opinion that only Shah Rukh Khan can revive the struggling Hindi film industry with his next batch of releases, the premiere of which will be Pathane . Since the disappointing news of the dismal affairs of the two new releases came out, Pathane was one of the most trending topics on Twitter. Netizens pointed to the massive hype the actor carries and are confident that SRK’s star power will bring audiences back to theaters. “#Pathaan will bring audiences back to theaters in a big way. @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan has a crazy fan. All he needs is a good movie to deliver HGOTY,” one Twitter user wrote. Another said: “Mark my words! 2023 awaits #SRK just like Bollywood! It will REVIVE Hindi cinema to make way for KING.” “I woke up to videos of fans going crazy seeing @iamsrk in #LaalSinghChadha. Same thing happened when he was seen in @ActorMadhavans #RocketryTheNambiEffect. King teases audiences with his appearances. When #Pathaan comes out, it will be nothing less than a festival in theaters,” one tweet read. #Pathaan will bring audiences back to theaters in a big way.Budget: 250 CrRelease size: 7,500 screens worldwide t.co/brmq8Oo9b1 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022 Social drama is very risky for the big screen these days. #Pathan is an action thriller. will definitely create t.co/Z3vxhyccfW — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022 Mark my words! 2023 awaits #SRK just like Bollywood! He will REVIVE Hindi CinemaMake Way for the KIN t.co/PAVf1uN1Ek — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022 When SRKians said “Pathaan will save bollywood”, they really meant it. Now look at the status of LSC and RB. All t.co/dCk1NLJz9f — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022 Listen to me carefully..!! The return of #ShahRukhKhan and the return of Bollywood will be done by #Pathaan…. t.co/wS83IPQMty — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022 So after the results of #RakshaBandhan and #LalSinghChaddha….I see a lot of tweets…ki ab to #Bollywood t t.co/Gb2erxNNgn — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022 I woke up to videos of fans going crazy seeing @iamsrk in #LaalSinghChadha. The same thing happened when he was seen in t.co/m8cttZXjML — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022 Shah Rukh Khan will have a powerful 2023 SRK will return to the big screen after four long years with Pathane with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Yash Raj Films production will be released on January 25, 2023. King Khan will next be seen in Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Director Atlee is set to release on June 2, 2023. Finally, the superstar will end the year with Rajkumar Hirani Soakwhich also features Taapsee Pannu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/aamir-khan-laal-singh-chaddha-box-office-collection-day-1-shah-rukh-khan-pathaan-bollywood-news-entertainment-news-article-93525491 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

