



Actress Anne Heche has been declared brain dead at the age of 53 a week after being injured in a car accident. She is currently kept alive on life support for a possible organ donation, the New York Times reports. The Heches family released a statement to TMZ confirming his death. “We have lost a shining light, a caring and most joyous soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend, they said. Anne will be deeply missed, but she survives through her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passion. His bravery in always standing in his truth, spreading his message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact. Heche was hospitalized Friday, August 5, when she crashed into a home in Los Angeles. The crash started a fire that took fifty-nine firefighters to put out. According Deadline, Heche was able to communicate when she was rescued but fell into a coma some time later. On Monday August 8, doctors described her as being in extremely critical condition. Heche was a prolific actress who starred in hit and independent films, including I know what you did last summer, Volcanoand Six days, seven nights. She also won a Daytime Emmy for her work on the soap opera. Another worldin which she played the twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love. Heche is also very well known for his public relationship with comedian Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s. In 2021, Heche said page 6 that she was blacklisted in Hollywood for being in a same-sex relationship at a time when it was considered taboo. I haven’t done a studio photo for 10 years, she says. I got kicked out of a $10 million photography deal and didn’t see the light of day in a studio shot. Despite being persona non grata in Hollywood after a string of hits, Heche said she’s glad her visible homosexuality has helped push the needle for LGBTQ+ people in the United States. Those repercussions that happened to me are what created some of the change, she said. I’m part of. It’s a badge of honor. Get the best of what’s queer. Register for Theirs weekly newsletter here.

