Tatiana Maslany Reveals She Married Actor Brendan Hines: ‘My Real Big News’
Tatiana Maslany and Brendan Hines are married!
During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday, the old black orphan star, 36, shared exciting updates on his personal life.
“My real big news is that I got married,” she told the host Stephane Colbert before adding jokingly, “No one knows, so don’t tell anyone.”
Maslany then identified her husband as the 45-year-old locke and key star. From there, she called Hines a “great guy.”
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Instagram
Explaining her reasoning for keeping the wedding a secret, the Emmy winner said there were “certain things that you kind of want to keep private.” But she also said she thought Colbert, 58, was “the right person to talk to”.
The star of the next Marvel series, She-Hulk: Lawyer, also released details of the couple’s ceremony. Because it happened amid the heightened phase of the coronavirus pandemic, Maslany and Hines opted to “keep it small.”
“It went very well. It was a very cold day,” she explained.
Bruce Glikas/Getty
But according to Maslany, the only hiccup of the day involved the couple’s dog, Earl, who was the ring bearer for the ceremony. During the couple’s first looks, where they see each other glamorous for the first time, Earl lost the rings in a field.
“We looked down and we were, ‘Oh, hey Earl…oh no, Earl,'” she recalled. “And then we found the rings in that field of sheep.”
Maslany and Hines made their red carpet debut in March while attending the Los Angeles film premiere of X. Later that month, they stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of Everything everywhere all at once.
After that, the couple also attended the opening night of take me out at the Helen Hayes Theater in New York in April.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
It has been rumored that Maslany and Hines have been dating since December 2020, per AND Canada. But they were first pictured together in July 2021 while having dinner with Maslany’s She-Hulk costar and Hines’ Lie to me costar Tim Roth.
Starting August 17, Maslany will star in Disney+’s latest superhero show, She-Hulk: Lawyer.
In the upcoming series, Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, a woman who becomes She-Hulk when she gets angry. But she’s still a normal lawyer in her thirties when she’s not.
While there may be some benefits to tapping into her super strength, the first trailer for the series showed Jennifer questioning her powers and wishing for some kind of normalcy.
The nine-episode series will also feature friendly faces from Marvel, including Marc Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong. Each episode will air weekly.
She-Hulk: Lawyer premieres August 17 on Disney+.
