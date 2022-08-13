New James Bond rumors likely mean Henry Cavill, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy aren’t on the list of potential 007s





The search for Daniel Craig’s replacement as James Bond continues, now that actor’s run as 007 is over and the producers of the legendary series have set their sights on a deadline to start filming the next sequel . At this point in the game, however, there’s little indication of where the franchise might go with a new 007. Fans have been pushing for a female Bond or POC actor to finally be cast in the role. But new details surrounding Bond’s search could eliminate a number of favorites to step into Bond’s tuxedo, which could be bad news for a group of celebrity favorites. Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Foreign star Sam Heughan was in the race, intermittently , to replace Daniel Craig as Hollywood’s most famous spy. And the fanbases rallied around those picks, though they’re mostly spurred on by betting sites that track the possibility of actors slipping into the role. But during an appearance on the ITV talk show Lorraine (via Express United Kingdom ), entertainment reporter Ross King has shared some of the metrics he’s heard regarding the casting search, and it may narrow down the list of 007 hopefuls. King said: The latest rumor – and in some ways some of it is completely true – which is, basically, the Bond producers are looking for a younger Bond. Someone probably in their thirties. Ultimately, they want someone who will be Bond for the next three movies. For the franchise, they want someone who will see it through the way Daniel Craig did. Which makes so much sense, no matter how disappointing it might be for fans of Cavill, Hardy, or Elba who really wanted their pick to land the coveted gig. But the James Bond series cast older actors to play 007. Roger Moore was already 45 when he took on the role of Live and Let Die (see where this ranked on his all-time list of Bond movies ), while Pierce Brosnan was 42 when he made his debut in golden eye. Daniel Craig was younger, 38, when he started on the show, but you can see why a younger actor would be a better fit if the show wanted continuity for future movies. Then again, some of the fans arguing for casting an older Bond, like Idris Elba, who turns 50 in September, think he might get the opportunity to play James Bond in a standalone story that didn’t have no need to be connected. to the ongoing saga… which plays fast and loose with its continuity, anyway. Otherwise, how to explain that Dame Judi Dench plays the central role of several James Bond actors until she finally leaves the role ? So if the rumor is true and the next James Bond will be in his thirties, that leaves Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page in the mix . Her odds have been high for a while now, and even her co-stars are weigh in on potential casting . If the 007 series really wants to get the cameras rolling on the next episode, the new cast is going to have to be revealed. It will be treated as a national holiday in the UK, and our very own Mike Reyes will probably have to lie down and catch his breath from all the excitement. Until then, Bond fans, keep the speculation rampant and hopes pinned on your favorite picks.

