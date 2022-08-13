Free music offered outdoors on the peninsula





Grab your chairs, slather on sunscreen for free, outdoor summer concerts on the northern Olympic Peninsula next week. Concerts are held Tuesdays in Sequim, Wednesdays in Port Angeles and Thursdays in Port Townsend. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets as well as picnics. The Navy Band NW Wind Ensemble/Concert Band will perform gypsy jazz on Tuesday at Sequim’s Music in the Park at the James Center for the Performing Arts at Carrie Blake Community Park, 500 N. Blake Ave. The concerts take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday to August 30 at the center. They are co-sponsored by the City of Sequim and the City’s Arts Advisory Board with Sequim Community Broadcasting/KSQM Radio! At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Chandra Johnson and the Homeschool Boys will play non-traditional bluegrass and country at the Port Angeles Concerts on the City Pier at Lincoln Street and Railroad Avenue. The Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts will host the concerts until August 31. In addition to the festivities this summer, a beer and wine garden. Sponsors are Erika Ralston Word of Windermere Real Estate, DA Davidson, Elwha River Casino, the Washington State Department of Commerce and the Peninsula Daily News. The Backwoods Hucksters will perform at Port Townsend Concerts on the quayside of Pope Marine Plaza on Thursday. The room opens at 4:30 p.m. and the music will be played live from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A beer, wine and cider garden showcasing local beers is planned and a variety of vendors will participate. Port Townsend Main Street and Homer Smith Insurance will host the concerts until August 25. Other sponsors include Windermere Real Estate, Peninsula Hearing, SYSCO Foods, Aldrich’s Market, James A. Doros Law Firm, The Kellogg Building and the City of Port Townsend. The media sponsors are KPTZ 91.9 FM and the PDN. Here are the schedules for the rest of the summer. Concerts in the park • August 23 — Black Diamond Junction, who were voted Best Live Band of PDN 2016-2021. • August 30 — Expert advice, Motown, soul and rock. To learn more, see visitssunnysequim.com/202/Concerts. Concerts on the pier • August 24 — Honey of the Heart, music influenced by folk, soul, jazz and world/flamenco styles. • August 31 — Black Diamond Junction. To know more, jffa.org. Concerts on the quay • August 25 — Kevin Mason and the PT All Stars, soul, rhythm and blues, rock. For this grand finale, the music will continue with a Late Night DJ Party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Cotton Building, 607 Water St. To learn more, see ptmainstreet.org.



