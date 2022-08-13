Entertainment
8 Patriotic Bollywood Songs to Create Trending Instagram Reels
Independence Day 2022: 8 Patriotic Bollywood Songs to Make Trending Instagram Reels | Photo: File
Songs and music are necessary for celebrations, and many popular Bollywood songs can inspire patriotic emotions. Undoubtedly, Independence Day will always hold a very special place in the hearts of all Indians, as freedom fighters have worked incredibly hard to make the dream of a free India a reality.
Independence Day is a day to honor those who gave their lives to defend the independence of this nation. At the borders, there are still men and women on guard to protect us and ensure that we can enjoy Independence Day peacefully.
Put these songs on your Independence Day playlist and listen to them while kiting and celebrating the holidays. Together with your loved ones, you can create trending Instagram reels. This Independence Day, check out these evergreen songs that may still give you goosebumps.
Aye Mere Watan Ke Login
This song is the perfect example of the expression “old is gold”. Written by Kavi Pradeep, performed by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by C. Ramchandra, this patriotic song was written in memory of the warriors who gave their lives defending this country in the Sino-Indian War of 1962. Jawaharlal Nehru, then Prime Minister, started to cry after hearing this song.
This heartbreaking song is one that has endured and still makes people feel a strong sense of love for their nation.
READ | Har Ghar Tiranga campaign kicks off today as tricolor wave sweeps over India
Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge – Karma
This song is another one of Bollywood’s iconic hits. Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Poonam Dhillon, Sridevi and Anupam Kher appear in the 1986 film Karma. Every patriot’s heart has been moved by the lyrics of this Independence Day song, and gives goosebumps every time it plays.
Maa Tujhe Salaam – Vande Mataram
With his songs, AR Rahman constantly makes us swoon. The song, which was written by Mehboob, can be found on the 1997 album Vande Mataram. It has since become India’s best-selling non-film album.
Basanti Rank – Basanti Rank
Another much loved Independence Day song by the iconic AR Rahman. Everyone is fueled by the title song of the movie Rang De Basanti, which is very energetic. The music for this song was written by AR Rahman, and Daler Mehndi and KS Chitra sang it brilliantly. The song will undoubtedly inspire feelings of patriotism.
READ | Independence Day 2022: Avoid large gatherings during celebrations, Center tells states amid Covid surge
Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe – Lakshya
The main actors in the 2004 film Lakshya were Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. The soundtrack to this movie has a lot of great songs, but this one particularly stood out. The Indo-Pakistani War of 1999 is depicted in the film as set in the setting of the Kargil War of 1999, and it centers on an aimless man who discovers his purpose in life.
Ae Watan – I am not afraid
People were moved to tears by the song, which was performed by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan in male and female versions. The lines of this song are “Main jaha rahu, jaahan me yaad rahe tu”, makes every Indian extremely proud of his identity as an “Indian” and that no matter where he goes, India will always hold a special place in his heart.
READ | Independence Day 2022: Know the difference between ‘Raising the Flag’ and ‘Floating the Flag’
Indian Chak – Indian Chak
Every Indian feels both pride and patriotism when listening to the song “Kuch Kariye”! The film, directed by Shimit Amin, is about a former hockey player who seeks to atone for his mistakes by coaching the women’s team. Not only was Chak De India an amazing movie, but it also had a great soundtrack.
Aisa Des Hai Mera – Veer Zara
The beautiful lyrics of the song “Aisa Desh Hai Mera” show how India and Pakistan share many similarities despite being very different cultures.
