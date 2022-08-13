Las Vegas casinos flood for second time in about two weeks, videos show





Placeholder while loading article actions Water crashed through the ceilings of some of Las Vegas’ famous casinos Thursday night as torrential rains flooded the venues for the second time in as many weeks, contributing to an unusually wet monsoon season for the city of the desert. Videos shared on social media showed water entering Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood on the Strip amid a thunderstorm that swept through the area from the north around 8 p.m. local time. On July 28, the city was inundated by another storm that unleashed damaging winds and sent water rushing into casinos. Inside the Caesars hotel and casino, rain fell through the ceiling on the heads of diners in a restaurant. Meanwhile, water pounded the card tables and flooded the checkered carpet at Planet Hollywood. In parking lots, the water flowed in waves. At one point, more than 17,500 customers were without power, Las Vegas broadcaster KLAS-TV reported. Caesars Entertainment, which operates Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood, did not immediately respond to a request for an interview. Shortly after 9 p.m., the Weather Service issued a flood advisory for all of Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, warning that high water could affect low-lying, poorly drained areas. Wind gusts of up to 64 mph have been recorded at the North Las Vegas airport and near the Strip, while the weather service has received multiple reports of lightning sets trees on fire. The area is under flood watch from 11 a.m. Friday to midnight Saturday due to the potential for slow-moving thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain and flash floods, according to the weather service. At least 20% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening is in the forecast until Monday. The storm delivered Las Vegas 0.58 inches of rain, nearly double its average precipitation for all of August of 0.32 inches. The city’s rainfall total for this monsoon season, which began June 15, also reached 1.28 inches. the most in a decade, according to the National Weather Service. The rainfall total could increase further before the end of the season on September 30. A southwest summer monsoon brought heavy rain to Las Vegas on August 11, flooding streets and casino gambling halls. (Video: The Washington Post) The two recent floods were caused by the southwest monsoon, which develops each summer when the prevailing winds shift from west to south, drawing a northerly wave of moisture. This year, the southwest monsoon has been particularly intense, helping to alleviate the drought conditions in the region, but also causing many significant floods. Last week, 1,000 people were stranded in California’s Death Valley National Park due to a 1,000-year downpour. Scientists say that human-caused global warming is intensifying extreme precipitation events. Warmer air accelerates evaporation and makes more water available in the atmosphere for showers. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has found evidence that southwest monsoon rainfall has increased since the 1970s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2022/08/12/las-vegas-casinos-flooding/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos