Like many homes in Los Angeles, 165 Mabery Road in Santa Monica is a stark contrast to its surroundings. You expect to find a neo-Tudor cottage nestled among gnarled pines and elms. Instead, this one sits behind a curtain of citrus, the fruits steadily releasing their fragrance as the California sun slides towards its peak. This architectural oddity was once the home of Salka Viertel, an Austro-Hungarian émigré who co-wrote many of her close friend Great Garbos’ greatest films.

When she wasn’t working on dialogue forAnna KareninaWhereQueen Christiana, however, Viertel played or hosted one of its legendary salons, which became an important meeting place for German intellectuals who had fled persecution in Nazi Germany. Everyone from Billy Wilder and Marlene Dietrich to Thomas Mann and Ava Gardner have attended Viertel’s lavish parties, with nearly all declaring his famous Sachertorte the best they’ve ever tasted.

The Viertels salons represented the very heart of what the authorEhrhard Bahrhas since named Weimar on the Pacific. Besides being a generous host (Christopher Isherwood lived in the apartment above his garage), Viertel cared deeply about forging creative bonds among other émigrés. Hollywood composer Franz Waxman landed his first job after meetingFrankensteindirector James Whale in Viertel’s living room.

She even attempted to set up a collaboration with exiled serialist composer Arnold Schoenberg and studio head Irving Thalberg, who was looking for a composer for an adaptation ofThe good ground. Thalberg reportedly complimented the composer on his beautiful music, prompting a stern-faced Arnold to respond: I don’t write beautiful music.

Salka and her husband Berthold, a fellow screenwriter, moved to America in 1928. They planned to stay only a few years. Alas, in 1932 Hitler was on the rise and life was becoming difficult for members of the German Jewish intelligentsia, as well as for anyone the Nazis deemed degenerate. France provided temporary refuge for those who felt that Hitler’s rule would mean little. Many traveled to Sanary-sur-Mer on the French Riviera, which was quickly destroyed with the arrival of Nazi forces in 1939.

Those who refused to leave Europe were arrested and sent to camps. Kurt Gerronm, who played the cabaret owner in Josef von Sternbergsblue angel,was captured and deported to Theresienstadt, where he was forced to make a propaganda film about the camp before being sent to Auschwitz for extermination. The whole family of Billy Wilders suffered the same fate. TheSome like it hotthe screenwriter will later remember: The optimists died in the gas chambers; pessimists have swimming pools in Beverly Hills.

By the time this new wave of German emigrants arrived in Hollywood, Americans had already embraced the expressionist cinema of FW Murnau, Ernst Lubitsch detrouble in paradisefame, and Erich von Stroheim. Throughout the 1930s and 1940s, about 800 German-speaking Jews made the crossing to this bright new world. Their first-rate training on German film sets made them brilliant studio runners, tailors and prop designers.

Those already established in Hollywood, such as Lubitsch and Viertel, contributed money to a fund that was used to secure visas and secure jobs for Jews fleeing Europe. A handful of screenwriters and directors got early breaks thanks to this support network. The novelist Heinrich Mann, for example, was offered a one-year contract at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

According to Ehrhard Bahr, LA provided German exiles with the perfect environment to create their work. At that time, California was a blank slate. As such, it gave directors, writers, and composers a place to project the ideals of the Weimar Republic without limitation or competition. All of this greatly influenced the formation of what would be labeled black. This genre flourished through collaborations between American writers like Raymond Chandler and émigrés grappling with the realities of life in exile.

Many felt intense guilt at having escaped with their lives, not to mention severe cognitive dissonance at being in such a beautiful sunny paradise as death stalked Europe. Noir thrillers featured dark and psychologically complex characters, characters who, in their anger and cynicism, reflected the guilt and pain endured by those who managed to escape Hitler’s clutches.

With the parties long over, 165 N Mabery Road is one of the last physical reminders of the hubbub of creative activity that was Weimar on the Pacific. Although the Sachertorte has been cleared of tables, cigarettes extinguished, and conversations preserved in letters and diaries, the influence of German exiles in Hollywood lives on in the fabric of cinema.