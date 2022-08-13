Star Trek actor Jonathan Frakes on Rikers return, beaming in Boston

Ahead of his return to the Hub at this weekend’s Fan Expo Boston, we caught up with Frakes to further discuss his ties to the city, his relationship with Spock (aka Boston native great Leonard Nimoy), and his back to deep space. .

Q Coming back to the Boston area must be a treat, given your past with the Loeb Drama Center.

A. I spent two summers there. It was a big corporation, and then it was filled with students like me who had auditioned. I’m very sentimental about it and have only good memories. We lived on Central Square. Christopher Reeve, Margo Martindale, there were people I continued my friendships with and whose careers were just beginning.

Q How did these early experiences influence your approach to the arts?

A. I’ve always given the advice that the most valuable thing in theater or film or television, and probably most things, is doing it. Get up, take all the jobs you can, the smallest, the small stage, the independent film. It’s all about doing. This is where we learn it. The privilege of being in this company. We did Shaw. We were doing [The] Threepenny Opera. We had to do classic pieces in a very serious professional environment.

Q It seems many great artists spent time in Boston or were born here, like Leonard Nimoy.

A. First example. Also, a lot of people went through Emerson. I’m glad I stayed where I was because it worked out, but it’s a home.

Q Speaking of Nimoy, have you had the chance to spend a lot of time with him over the years?

A. I spent a lot of time with Leonard before he died. We obviously both played first officers, both made a few movies. There has always been a strong bond between the two of us, personally and professionally.

Q You have remained so active in the Star Trek universe. What inspires you in this franchise and in the role of Riker?

A. I had done an episode in season one with Marina [Sirtis] and [Sir] patrick [Stewart]and I led [in] a few Picardy seasons. I knew how wonderful the new Picard was and, frankly, when I was told [series co-creator] Michael Chabon that I was going to come in and play the character, I got very, very nervous. I hadn’t played in about 10 years and Patrick was on full throttle..

Go forward, [showrunner] Terry Matalas said to me while I was directing during season two, I hope you’re ready for a lot of Riker. I thought he was pulling my leg and I said: What do you mean? He said, “You’re really ready to play Riker again, aren’t you?” So I found the form of Riker and it was only a pleasure.

Q Why do you think Star Trek has remained so relevant in the cultural zeitgeist?

A. I think the answer is that [creator Gene] Roddenberry’s vision for the future was optimistic and we desperately need optimism. But I think the more accurate answer is that the writers running these shows now are passionate about what Star Trek inspired them. They basically stayed with the canon and with the philosophy, but they created new stories and strange new worlds. I’m very, very grateful to be part of this new generation of Star Trek.

The interview has been edited and condensed.