Anne Heche’s son mourns his mother: “We have lost a bright light” | Entertainment

Anne Heche’s son paid tribute to his mother on Friday saying the family had lost “a good and very joyful soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend”.
In a statement, Heche’s son, Homer Laffoon, 20, wrote: “My brother Atlas and I have lost our mother. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. I hope my mom is free from pain and start exploring what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”
A week after the crash, Heche is “brain dead” but remains on life support, according to a statement from family and friends and shared with CNN by their rep.
Under California law, due to her condition, Heche is considered legally dead.
Heche has not been removed from life support, so they have time to determine if she is compatible with organ donation, according to the representative.
The family said in an earlier statement Thursday night that it was “a long time” Heche’s choice to donate his organs.
“We have lost a bright light, a caring and most joyous soul, a loving mother and a faithful friend,” the family’s previous statement said. “Anne will be deeply missed, but she will survive through her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery to always stay true to her truth, spread her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have an impact sustainable .”
Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury, which deprives the brain of oxygen, as a result of the accident, according to the family representative.
A woman inside the home at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries and sought medical attention, according to Lee.
In their message Thursday, Heche’s family and friends thanked his care team at West Hills Hospital’s Grossman Burn Center and paid tribute to Heche’s “huge heart” and “generous spirit”.
“More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — specifically moving the needle for acceptance from who you love,” the statement read.
Heche rose to fame on the soap opera “Another World,” where she played the dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance on the show.
Heche followed that success with numerous films, including “Donnie Brasco,” “Wag the Dog,” and “Six Days Seven Nights” opposite Harrison Ford.
In recent years, Heche has appeared on TV shows like “The Brave,” “Quantico,” and “Chicago PD.”
Following the accident, there was an outpouring of support for the actress from the Hollywood community. Her ex and former ‘Men in Trees’ co-star James Tupper, with whom she shares one of her two sons, wrote about instagram: “Thoughts and prayers for this lovely wife, actress and mom tonight Anne Heche. We love you.”
Ryan Tillotson, Heche’s podcast producer “Better together,” said in a statement that she was “irreplaceable” and will be remembered for “her big heart, her commitment to the people she loved and the fearless way she fought for what she believed in” .
“More than a beloved host, Anne was my friend, my collaborator and a damn fine actress. Anne brought life to every room she walked into with her tremendous energy and welcoming presence,” Tillotson said. .
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.
Scenes from the Atlanta Falcons’ 27-23 win over the Detroit Lions on August 12, 2022. Click for more.