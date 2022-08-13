A charismatic, witty actor whose personal life has been beset by misery The Irish Times

He adds tragedy upon tragedy that Anne Heche, an actress with a singular charisma, will be remembered as much for the miseries of her personal life as for her intelligent and witty performances. This sadness culminated in a bizarre death that is still under investigation. On August 5, she was involved in two mysterious car accidents. Her Mini Cooper first hit a gas station and then rammed into a house, starting a fire that left her badly burned. The ultimate cause of death appears to be anoxic brain injury. Nearly 40 years ago, his own brother died in a car accident that Heche believed was a suicide.

Anne will be sorely missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic work and her passionate advocacy, a spokeswoman for her family said.

[ US actor Anne Heche dies following LA car crash ]

Raised in Ohio, she rose to fame playing twins, that daytime soap opera staple, on the popular NBC show Another world. In the late 1990s, Hollywood woke up her talents, and she found decent roles in crime drama Donnie Brasco, horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Gus Van’s misunderstood remake. Sants in 1998 from Psycho. Critics complained that the film was too close to the original, but Van Sant always wanted the project to be in conversation with the Alfred Hitchcock classic. Heche pulled off a nifty variation on Marion Crane, the doomed protagonist, that weaved genuine emotion with experimentation. Although the film was not a success, Heches’ performance should have opened up possibilities. As it happened, the industry was a little intrigued by it.

It didn’t help that she was never far from controversy. Hollywood has always bragged about her supposed liberalism, but the revelation that she was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, open lesbian affairs being almost unheard of at the top of the industry, should have been ignored, but Heche, almost certainly at rightly, believed it hurt his career prospects. I was able to participate in a loving, truthful celebration of how I thought the world should be, she told The New York Times in 2009. How could that destroy my career? I still can’t understand. The news broke just before she was set to star alongside Harrison Ford in the romantic comedy Six Days, Seven Nights. Psycho emerged the same year.

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche arrive at the Emmy Awards Show, March 23, 1997 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

Heche was never elevated to the helm of a big-budget marquee image again. She has, however, proven to be eminently reliable at the front of independent films or playing supporting roles in larger projects. She’s excellent opposite Nicole Kidman in Jonathan Glazers’ beautiful 2004 psychological drama Birth. She’s delightfully having fun alongside Sandra Oh in dark comedy like 2016’s Catfight. Always interesting, always committed, she seemed to be waiting for a clever director to rediscover her. Television remained her friend and, in 2020, she participated in Dancing with the Stars.

Unfortunately, her difficult personal life continued to cause problems. In 1983, his father died of AIDS. Heche believed he caught the disease from one of several male partners. She also claimed that her father, a Baptist choirmaster, had raped her since childhood and eventually gave her genital herpes. We’ve all played this fake game that we’re a happy family, Heche told Allure magazine in 1998. It wasn’t until we got kicked out of our last home that we all suddenly realized we’d been lied. Relations with his mother, who lectured on overcoming heterosexuality, were also poor. My mothers had a very tragic life, Heche said in 2009. Three of her five children died and her husband died. That she tries to turn gay people into straight people is, in my opinion, a way to take the pain away from the truth. Her sister Abigail, now the only surviving sister, said Anne’s memories of our father are false. She added that she could say categorically, regardless of Anne’s beliefs, that the claim that our mother was aware of such behavior is absolutely false.

The family was left destitute after the death of Heches’ father and she found herself working in a diner to keep them in a house. At 17, she left to forge a career. She was married to cameraman Coleman Laffoon from 2001 to 2009 and the couple had a son. She had another son with actor James Tupper. As early as 2000, she was involved in a still puzzling incident when she drove from Los Angeles to central California and knocked on the door of a strangers house. The Good Samaritan, recognizing her, allowed her to take a shower before phoning the local sheriff. She told authorities she was going to take everyone back to heaven in a spaceship.

She will be celebrated for, along with DeGeneres, defying the conventions of the time. When I told them I was taking Ellen as a date, I was told that if I took Ellen I would lose my contract with Fox, she said of a first early in their relationship. Their eventual decision to go public broke barriers. But she should also be noted as a smart, old-school actress with a great, sharp comedy line. She’s wonderful in David Mamets’ political comedy Wag the Dog and the hard-hitting 2011 crime drama Rampart. Just 53 at the time of her death, she was still on the verge of a comeback.