



After author Salman Rushdie was stabbed at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York on Friday, state and federal investigators were trying to determine the suspects’ motivation, plans, communication and movements as Mr Rushdie remained in a precarious condition on Saturday. Mr Rushdie, who had spent decades under Iran’s ban, was on a ventilator after undergoing hours of surgery and could not speak, Andrew Wylie, his agent, said in an email late Friday. Efforts to reach Mr. Wylie on Saturday were unsuccessful. Mr Wylie said on Friday that the condition of the perpetrators was not good. Mr Rushdie could lose an eye, his liver was damaged and the nerves in his arm were severed, he said.

Antonio Guterres, the United Nations secretary-general, said on Saturday he was appalled by the attack on the author, who decades ago became a symbol of freedom of expression in the face of repression.

In no way is the violence a response to words spoken or written by others in the exercise of their freedoms of opinion and expression, Guterres said in a statement. Salman Rush’s most influential work Map 1 of 5 Salman Rush’s most influential work Midnight Children (1981). Salman Rushdies second novel, about modern India’s coming of age, won the Booker Prize and became an international hit. The story is told through the life of Saleem Sinai, born at the very moment of India’s independence. Salman Rush’s most influential work The Satanic Verses (1988). With its satirical depictions of the Prophet Muhammad, Mr. RushdiesFourth novel, sparked a furor that reverberated around the world. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran’s supreme leader, found the book blasphemous and issued a fatwa, or religious edict, urging Muslims to kill the author. Thereafter, Mr. Rushdie went into hiding for years. Salman Rush’s most influential work The Last Breath of the Moors (1995). Mr Rushdies then traced the downward spiral of expectations experienced by India as hopes for post-independence democracy crumbled during the state of emergency declared by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. Salman Rush’s most influential work Fury (2001). Published after Mr. Rushdie moved to New York, this novel follows a doll maker named Malik who has recently arrived in the city after leaving his wife and child behind in London. Although Rushdie inhabits his novels in all sorts of forms and transformations, he was never more literally present than in this one, wrote a reviewer for The Times. Salman Rush’s most influential work Joseph Anthony (2012). This memoir chronicles Mr. Rushdies’ experiences after the publication of the fatwa. The book takes its name from Mr. Rushdies’ pseudonym while in hiding, an amalgamation of the names of favorite authors Joseph Conrad and Anton Chekhov. The book also deals with Mr. Rushdie’s childhood (and in particular his alcoholic father), his marriages and more. New York State Police said at a Friday afternoon news conference that there was no indication of a motive, but that they were working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from New Jersey, was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder and assault, New York State Police said. He is being held at the Chautauqua County Jail, where he was due for arraignment on Saturday, officials said. A video on TikTok that was later taken down showed the chaotic scene on Friday, moments after the attacker jumped onto the stage from the normally placid center of intellectual discourse. Mr Rushdie, who lived relatively openly after years of semi-clandestine existence, had just sat down to give a lecture when a man attacked him.

A crowd of people immediately rushed to where the author was lying on stage to offer help. Stunned audience members could be seen throughout the amphitheater. While some were shouting, others were getting up and slowly walking towards the stage. People began to gather in the aisles. One person could be heard shouting Oh, my God several times.

A sheriff’s deputy and another law enforcement officer with a dog ran to the scene about a minute later. In a statement on Friday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called the attack on Mr Rushdie reprehensible. This act of violence is appalling, he said. State police did not provide an update on Mr. Rushdies’ condition as of Saturday morning. A spokeswoman for a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, where Mr Rushdie is being treated, said she would not provide information on the condition of patients. At a house listed as Mr. Matars’ residence in Fairview, NJ, no one answered the door Saturday morning. A woman in a gray Jeep Rubicon in the driveway kept her windows open, waving at reporters as she sped away. Many of Mr. Matars’ neighbors said they did not know him. Antonio Lopa, who lives across from Mr. Matar, said he saw between 10 and 15 FBI agents outside Mr. Matars’ home on Friday afternoon. They stayed until nearly 1:30 a.m., he said. Officials told a press conference on Friday that they were working to obtain search warrants for a backpack and electronic devices found at the facility.

Mr Rushdie had been living under the threat of an assassination attempt since 1989, about six months after the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses. The book romanticized parts of the Prophet Muhammad’s life with depictions that offended some Muslims, who believed the novel to be blasphemous. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who led Iran after its 1979 revolution, issued an edict known as a fatwa on February 14, 1989. He ordered Muslims to kill Mr Rushdie. In 1991, the Japanese translator of the novels was stabbed to death and his Italian translator was seriously injured. The Norwegian novel publisher was shot three times in 1993 outside his home in Oslo and was seriously injured. Elizabeth Harris, Chelsea Rose Marcius and Farnaz Fassihi contributed report.

