Kunal Roy Kapoor: Being an actor and making a living from it is a very privileged position | Bollywood





There are times when actor Kunal Roy Kapoor feels like he’s stereotyped in a particular genre, and sometimes he’s just kind of sticking out of that box. But he’s not complaining. I tried to do various types of roles throughout my career. But credit also goes to the people who offered me such roles. I was lucky that people came to me with different things. I made a horror movie, a pure drama, a mature love story like Adha Ishq. People took chances on me, sometimes they paid off and sometimes they didn’t, Kapoor tells us, sharing that even though he repeats comedy as a genre, he tries to find something new in it. The 43-year-old continues, I’m constantly looking for stuff to break out of the mold. But it’s a two-way street, both sides have to click, you know, I think it’s a two-way street, I’m looking for things that break the mould. The Tribanga (2021) The actor feels he is in no position to complain, as he notes, because I was lucky enough to find work in the industry. There are people who come to me with work, which is a blessing. So I don’t want to complain about not liking this or that. As for stereotypes, he does not care because there will always be more opportunities to break away from them. In fact, do Adha Ishq was also part of the plan. I very rarely have the opportunity to play a character who is a little gray, more brooding, full of remorse and resentment. Doing something dramatic and not in a comedic zone was something fun I was able to do after so long, he says. Opening up about being an actor, shares Kapoor, Being an actor and making a living out of it is a very, very privileged position in this country. Very few people have the opportunity to realize this. Isilie mein yeh karta ke mujhe yeh nahi pasand, woh nahi pasand. I find that a bit strange. I’m lucky to be able to wake up every morning, go to a set, do crafts, whether it’s comedy or drama. I’m just happy to wake up and be an actor, he concludes.

