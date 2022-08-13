Entertainment
Plan would turn Sharon Building into restaurants, bars and hotels – Business Journal Daily
SHARON, Pa. Walt Novosel, owner of Nova Destinations, has unveiled his plan to transform a vacant building on Chestnut Street, downtown, into a cluster of nightlife, dining and entertainment venues.
The project would include event space, escape rooms and a boutique hotel in the four-story structure located at 23 Chestnut St., just off State Street. The building (pictured above) once housed Brewtus Brewing Co.
The Sharon City Council awarded Novosel $150,000 in US bailout funds for the project. He estimates that the first phase will cost $1.2 million.
The plan would turn the building, which is owned by Jim Landino, into a year-round entertainment complex and bring the vacant building back into use. The project has already been approved by the city.
I told them I wouldn’t open just another restaurant, Novosel said. It will be an experience, a destination.
Work on the first phase is expected to begin before the end of the year and open early next year. The remaining two phases would begin at intervals of about six months after the start of the first, Novosel said.
His Nova Destinations group already includes Nova Cellars-Brew 32 and Scallywag Distilling in Pulaski, Pennsylvania; Knockin Noggin Cidery and Winery in Volant, Pennsylvania; and Fractured Grape Wine Cellars, Hop Asylum Brewing and Pulse Coffee Company in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.
Novosel said he wanted to grow into a more year-round business.
Nova Cellars has a walking trail and it was awesome. But it’s a very outdoor venue and can only be used in good weather, Novosel said. We talked about planning more indoor businesses.
He started looking for properties in downtown Sharon several years ago because his family had a connection to the town in the past.
Novosel’s grandfather, Walt Novosel, had established the Walts Inn in Sharon in the 1970s, and one of his uncles owned Billys Black and Gold Tavern for years.
He knew he had found what he was looking for in the building on Chestnut Street. It’s beautiful, he said.
The first phase of the project will create a speakeasy-style bar in the basement, a tiki bar on the back patio and a traditional pub with an Irish-English atmosphere on the first floor, Novosel said. The pub will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week
The speakeasy will have some exclusivity, he said. It will not be announced.
The second floor will be converted into an events center and also used for comedy shows, dinner theaters and similar entertainment.
Phases two and three would use upstairs space in adjacent buildings, which are interconnected with the Chestnut Street building, and also owned by Landino.
Phase two would consist of an upscale rooftop wine and cocktail bar with a gourmet restaurant. Escape rooms and an ax throwing area are also planned.
The third phase would be a 20-room boutique hotel.
Everything is symbiotic, Novosel said. It will work as a weekend destination, something you would find in a big city.
The City of Sharon awarded a total of $1.3 million in its first round of ARP funding this month.
Receiving funding in addition to Nova are:
- Diehl Automotive (Diehl Hyundai of Sharon), 1300 E. State St., Sharon: $250,000, to update dealership.
- ACTS Theater Group, 40 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon: $225,000, to complete the transformation of the former Church of the Sacred Heart into a theater, slated to open in October.
- Shenango LLC (JCL Development and Hudson Companies), 297 Shenango Ave., Sharon: $450,000 for 12 student apartments near the Penn State Shenango campus.
- Buhl Club, 28 Pine St., Sharon: $225,000 for HVAC upgrades.
Carl Sizer, Deputy Chairman of Sharon City Council, expressed enthusiasm for the projects.
“The City’s goal is to invest in projects and initiatives that align with the long-term goal of improving the downtown and surrounding areas,” he said in a statement.
City Manager Bob Fiscus agreed.
We’re looking at things very differently, which is both exciting and stressful as we want to make sure we stay focused on growing a thriving city, he said. We want this money to bring lasting change to the city of Sharon.
Copyright 2022 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Sources
2/ https://businessjournaldaily.com/plan-would-transform-sharon-building-into-restaurants-bars-hotel/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Table tennis star Naina Jaiswal complains of harassment on social media, complaint registered with police August 13, 2022
- Vergecast: Samsung’s newest foldable device and Disney prices go up August 13, 2022
- iHeartMedia Phoenix Announces Broadcast Agreement with Arizona State University Hockey August 13, 2022
- Earthquake could kill 1,500 in Greater Victoria – CTV News August 13, 2022
- Novelist Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage – BBC News August 13, 2022