Blonde Backlash Over Accent: Proof That Hollywood’s Accent Stigma Lingers

Last week, I was ready to dedicate this column to the backlash of Ana de Armas apparently retaining her Cuban accent in the trailer for “Blonde,” but Warner Bros. Discovery to cancel “Batgirl” sent me in another direction. The delay was well-timed: The talk of actors who can play certain roles, particularly within the Latino community, took on another wrinkle when John Leguizamo went wild at the news that James Franco had been cast for Fidel Castro.

Addressing the nuances of a sensitive cultural landscape is tricky when these mini-scandals demand case-by-case assessment. Most people haven’t seen “Blonde” yet (including me), so who can judge the end result? And yes, Franco looks like Castro, but Leguizamo’s point about the lack of opportunities for Latino actors is valid.

No doubt, the actors pretend to be people different from themselves. The tension in these stories stems from another fact: actors with non-American accents remain stigmatized in Hollywood, even among those who are successful with them. (De Armas and Leguizamo were unavailable for comment, but Leguizamo had plenty to add on his Instagram, below.)

A few weeks ago, Jamie Lee Curtis inadvertently scolded de Armas, her “Knives Out” co-star, when she said that when she first met the actress, she had assumed “because she came from Cuba, that she had just arrived”. I assumed she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman.

This bias toward accents, conscious or not, has persisted in the industry for years. “When I was very young, like 20 years ago, there was a whole conversation about losing your accent,” Mexican actor Diego Luna told me this week. “They used to call it ‘neutralising’, like it was something you could just get rid of. It was a fear of understanding.

Luna called me from Mexico City after completing a media blitz to promote the upcoming Disney+ series “Andor,” where he’s reprising his role as the “Star Wars” rebel he first played in “Rogue One.” The fantastical context of the film and the series allowed him to circumvent all the practical questions about his way of speaking. “It was not a decision to keep my accent. If they hire me, I come with that,” he said. “But when they chose me, they send a clear message that they are trying to represent a world similar to the one we live in, where people speak differently and have rich cultural and linguistic diversity.”

In the years since Luna and her friend Gael Garcia Bernal broke up with “Y Tu Mama Tambien,” the couple overcame the pressure to change their accents for better jobs. “I still hear about some projects thinking in this very old-fashioned way,” Luna said. “I know they are there. But they don’t seem to be the majority now. I think everyone who talks to me makes sense about it.

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Luna objected to another trope that stigmatizes accents: the tendency to have actors speak in accented English in situations where the characters should realistically be speaking in their native tongue. “I’ve done a lot of them, but I wouldn’t do them again,” he said. “Let’s make sure that when they’re at home talking to their kids, they’re also speaking the language they would speak there. I don’t want anyone to feel bad about this, but let’s put it from my perspective. I want to be respectful of the story and the context of the characters.

He noted that resistance to using a foreign language on accents has been negated by the popularity of foreign-language shows, including his own “Narcos” on Netflix. “It’s much more important in countries where languages ​​other than Spanish are spoken,” he said. “The show was huge and people were watching it with subtitles.”

As for Leguizamo’s complaint about Franco’s casting, Luna was reluctant to step in. “It’s dangerous, because there are two sides to the conversation here,” he said. “You should be able to explore and take on any challenge you want to try. That’s what it’s all about. But this particular case is something else. It’s the number of opportunities a community has to work in. I don’t think where you’re from should hold you back from anything in terms of the challenges you can take on.

Luna, who stars with Bernal in the upcoming Spanish-language Hulu series “La Máquina,” is optimistic for international players about the direction of the industry. “We can’t generalize and say, ‘The whole industry is doing this to us,'” he said. “The industry is full of very sensible people who I meet every day to try to turn things around and make them better. The debate gets richer and much more interesting. I experience change every day – otherwise I would do theater in Mexico and I wouldn’t even care.

Of course, Luna has been at this game for years. He said no one approaches him assuming he could Americanize the way he speaks. It has become as much a part of his public-facing brand as Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I’m not someone who can claim to be a native English speaker,” Luna said. “I wouldn’t even try.”

screenshot/A24

The challenge is different for newcomers like Maria Bakalova. When I first met the “Borat Later Moviefilm” star, she was a newcomer from Bulgaria and had no idea how much her accent would limit her opportunities.

Now, she’s one of the Gen Z stars of the A24 horror comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and will appear as Cosmo the Spacedog in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” This week, he has It was announced that Bakalova would star in Sofia Coppola’s “Fairyland” being filmed in addition to Netflix’s “Unfrosted” opposite Jerry Seinfeld. Bakalova’s thick Eastern European accent remains intact for these roles (in ” Guardians,” she’s expected to sound Russian; Cosmo is an homage to Laika, the first dog in space). However, she said she took lessons to adapt an American accent.

“I will definitely keep my accent forever because it’s my authenticity,” she said. “I will try as much as possible to have that American accent that I dreamed of so much. But at the end of the day, I think it’s important to keep my accent. A great respect for the production companies that push for this diversity.

She was enthused by the Cuban allusions in de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe from the “Blonde” trailer. “I think Ana de Armas is an incredibly talented actress and that should count,” she said. “It sounds like she has her natural accent and that should be about the feeling you get during the performance. There are accents in the world that have been hidden from us, including my personal one, for so long. Having the chance to play someone and do their best is a phenomenal achievement.

I grew up in an immigrant family where accents were part of everyday experience. If you’ve done it too, then you’ll probably find this conversation obvious: Accents need to be built into storytelling in film and television, whether or not they have a specific reason to be part of a plot. Diversity isn’t just about looks.

Yet accented performers often remain ostracized, even when they find success. It stems from deep-rooted biases, ones that many filmmakers and industry gatekeepers may harbor without realizing it, simply because it’s a departure from the world they know. As the hidden biases disappear, this one pushes back a huge opportunity that may even impact the outcome. Hollywood wants moviegoers who hope to see a version of themselves onscreen, but the truth is, they also want to get along.

If you’re a filmmaker, actor, agent, casting director, or anyone else with strong feelings about this, I’d love to hear from you: [email protected]

Last week’s column about the “Batgirl” situation elicited compelling responses. I’m including one, from an actor who appeared in a minor role in the film but requested anonymity, below:

I felt considerable comfort (and sincere sadness) reading your excellent article and considering this whole nightmare. The multiple streaming paths and their vague guarantees seem anything but secure. I’m very offended by what happened and I feel very bad for the directors and Leslie Grace, who was great to work with, and all the technicians. It was a huge and rewarding challenge to make this film during Covid and during the cold weather in Glasgow. None of these things matter to a fool like [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav]. His cowardice is breathtaking. I’m glad I was able to participate and wish the best to everyone involved – with the exception of the costumes from Warner Brothers. But they are all replaced sooner rather than later.

-Anonymous

