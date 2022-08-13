FIRST EVER Bollywood Party Event @ HARD ROCK CAFE DC, Saturday, August 13, 2022, 9:00 PM





Good Afternoon Doston – so yeah, get the super awesome $15 discount for this epic event now – https://BollywoodAZAAD.eventcombo.com // also EK VILLAIN RETURNS tonight – https://par.tf/fVNR ~ and this https://chat.whatsapp.com/C7JDVVXbKlQEr2WblmzkPM is growing FAST~ TGIF — Hope you had a great week Dost’ // follow if you can — https://www.instagram.com/manansinghkatohora/ ~ NOW NOW…

We are always on the lookout for new, cool, high-end venues that are lit and chic. And our next event is at HARD ROCK CAFE DC on Saturday August 13th

check the cooool pix here —

https://www.facebook.com/DesiEventsUSA/photos/pcb.5270990522982649/5270989836316051 With a massive global presence, “Hard Rock Cafe” is one of the most recognized brands in the world. Hard Rock is also known for its fashion and music related collectibles, memorable dining experiences, Hard Rock Live venues and more.

Capacity of 400

so we started selling super super discounted $15 tickets Get your super super discounted tix now ::

https://bollywoodAZAAD.eventcombo.com~ ————————————————– —————– Manan Singh KATOHORA & Saumil PARIKH

Present’ Bollywood AZAAD

LARGEST 75th Independence Day EVENT IN DC

with celebrity ‘DJ SVP’ Saturday August 13 // Doors open 9 p.m.

@DC’s #1 NEW Mainstream Venue “HARD ROCK CAFE”

:: 999 E St NW, Washington, DC 20004 :: # Room capacity (400)

# Get your Super Super $15 discounted tickets now!

* HARD ROCK CAFE is DC’s new upscale venue (21+)

* Limited VIP tables // DRESS TO IMPRESS!

* 6 hours of NON-STOP Bollywood entertainment (9pm – 3am) || FOR TABLES AND BOTTLE SERVICE (202) 656 3374 / (347) 409 2615 || ————————————————– —————– Every year, American Indians and American Pakistanis UNITE to celebrate Independence Day (Pakistan – August 14; India – August 15). The brainchild of Manan Singh Katohora (JMD Creations) and Saumil Parikh (Band Baaja Entertainment) – “Bollywood-Hollywood” parties are the premier events for South Asians and international audiences in the DC metropolitan area (Washington DC, Maryland , Virginia) – “Unity in Diversity” a symbol of peace and brotherhood, in the midst of the current chaos of the world. This year, hundreds of men and women, in costume, will sing and dance to popular Bollywood and Hollywood tunes at the Mainstream Venue “Hard Rock Cafe” in Washington DC on Saturday, August 13 with Celebrity DJ SVP. Bollywood cinema with its characteristic film music has not only spread throughout Indian society but has also been at the forefront of spreading Indian culture to the world. Loud Bollywood masala fare is eliciting enthusiastic wolf whistles in cinemas East and West. Today, Bollywood is the only global challenger to the popularity and influence of mighty Hollywood. With a massive global presence, “Hard Rock Cafe” is one of the most recognized brands in the world. Hard Rock is also known for its fashion and music related collectibles, memorable dining experiences, Hard Rock Live venues and more. “Hard Rock Cafe” is known for its collection of rock and roll memorabilia. The cafes solicit donations of musical memorabilia, but also purchase a number of items at auctions around the world, including autographed guitars, world tour costumes and rare photographs. they are often found mounted on the walls of cafes.

https://www.hardrock.com/ THIS SIGNATURE EVENT WILL BE SOLD OUT~

So please get your tix now…

https://bollywoodAZAAD.eventcombo.com~ PS:: if you have a business or service to promote – contact us’

DM~login/message’ Sincerely – Manan Singh KATOHORA’

https://www.instagram.com/manansinghkatohora/

…

..

.

