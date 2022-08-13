In youth-obsessed Hollywood, this summer has been golden for older actors

By Jessica Hall

Although progress has been made in hiring older actors, ageism is still pervasive, especially among women.

You may have noticed some older faces on the big screen this summer.

We had “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” with Emma Thompson, 63, as well as “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” with Lesley Manville, 66, and “Top Gun: Maverick” featuring Tom Cruise , who just turned 60, in a role that mixes action and romance. And Diane Keaton, 76, stars in “Mack & Rita,” opening August 12.

These films feature older actors in action roles, sex scenes, and love stories – and have received positive reviews – but most Hollywood movies still fail to show older people, especially older women in a positive light.

“It’s relatively easy to name a few movies featuring characters over 50, especially male characters. Liam Neeson continued to make stereotypical action movies well into his 50s. It’s harder to name more than a few films featuring female characters over the age of 50. After naming a few films featuring well-known actresses like Lesley Manville or Emma Thompson, the exercise becomes much more difficult,” said Martha Lauzen , founder and executive director of the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film and professor of television, film and new media at San Diego State University.

“Historically and still today, the nature of depictions is quite different depending on the gender of the character. Men pursue lives of adventure, public lives brimming with significance. In contrast, most female characters have simply disappeared or have been confined to domestic spaces, living with mental or physical limitations. ‘What happened to Baby Jane?’ and M. Skeffington” comes to mind,” Lauzen said. “That’s one of the reasons Frances McDormand’s character in ‘Nomadland’ was so refreshing and unique. She played a woman over 50 who lives alone in the expanse of the American West.”

There were twice as many male characters as female characters over 50 in movies last year, Lauzen said. A total of 24% of the male characters, but only 12% of the female characters were over 50 years old.

“Female characters start disappearing from the screen in large numbers around the age of 40,” Lauzen said.

Ageism is pervasive in every aspect of Hollywood, from the director’s chair to the screenwriters to the actors.

“The norm is to portray older people, and older women in particular, as zombies, ghosts, evil mothers-in-law, senile people degraded by dementia, poor health, etc.” said Barbara Zecchi, a film professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“It is true that we have more and more exceptions to this rule, but they are so exceptional that they almost turn against them and serve to confirm the norm. I am thinking of female actors like Jane Fonda, Sharon Stone, Lucy Liu, Glenn Close, Jennifer Lopez, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, among so many others who are quite glamorous. They show us that we can age successfully,” Zecchi said.

A study of older actors by retirement residence company Amica Senior Lifestyles found that only 2% of the top movies of 2021 featured lead actors. Amica defined “senior” as 60 and over.

Senior roles tend to be stereotyped as politicians, monarchs and senior military officials, Amica found. Additionally, nearly 80% of senior characters were played by white actors, and seniors were more likely to be movie villains than heroes, the study found.

Shu Han and S. Abraham Ravid, professors at Yeshiva University’s business school, examined films made up to 2018 by all American directors who started their careers between 1995 and 2015, and found that the likelihood of being hired roughly halves as a director ages. 40 to 55.

Meanwhile, a 2020 Writers Guild of America report found that people over the age of 55 made up just 18% of screenwriters employed in 2019 and just 12% of TV writers employed during the 2019 TV season. -2020.

The scarcity of seniors involved in movies comes even as seniors spend heavily on entertainment.

People aged 55 to 64 spent more than $3,520 on entertainment in 2020, second only to the 35 to 44 age bracket, the film and television critic said. AARP, Tim Appelo. Those over 65 spent about $2,300 on entertainment, he said.

“We need to change the conversation about aging. Older people are full of potential. Hollywood would make more money if they paid attention to it. We love seeing ourselves on screen. And it’s not just people people look at us intergenerationally.” Appelo, citing the popularity of the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building,” which mixes Selena Gomez, 30, with Steve Martin, 76, and Martin Short, 72.

Appelo said while there is still room for improvement on ageism in Hollywood, the recent explosion of movies with characters over 50 in lead roles makes him more optimistic than other media watchers.

“In ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ Gloria Swanson was portrayed as old and stranded. She was 50. Now we have Tom Cruise playing a romantic story in a blockbuster movie at 60,” Appelo said.

Appelo also pointed to “A Love Song,” in which lead actors Dale Dickey, 60, and Wes Studi, 74, share their first romantic on-screen kiss in their senior careers.

“That wouldn’t happen in the past,” Appelo said. “Stars are having their best years in life.”



