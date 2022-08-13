Entertainment
Here are leaked photos of actors from upcoming Bollywood movies
We often come across leaked photos of actors from the sets of upcoming Bollywood movies. And they created a trend on social media. In no time, the looks of the actors in the upcoming movie fell into the public domain. With this, fans and followers of the stars get a chance to catch a glimpse of their on-screen characters, shortly before the film’s release.
On several occasions, the directors of the films do their best not to divulge the look of the character in the film. However, somehow, photos of actors from the sets of their upcoming Bollywood movies are leaking on the internet. Then what follows is the fans going into a frenzy. Eventually, the leaked photos went viral.
From Shah Rukh Khan and his Vanarastra look of Brahmastra to Salman Khan as Tiger from Tiger 3; see some photos of the upcoming movie sets that have been leaked!
Shah Rukh Khan as Vanarastra
Shah Rukh is set to play the role of Vanarastra, an Astra in Ayan Mukerjis Astraverse. The actor has a major role in the upcoming Brahmastra movie and is expected to make an appearance. The film is released on September 9.
Salman Khan as Tiger
Salman Khan will reprise his role as Tiger in the upcoming Tiger 3 movie. The actor was seen sporting a long beard and a grizzly look in the leaked set photo of Tiger 3.
Akshay Kumar from Soorarai Pottru Remake
Akshay Kumar recently kicked off filming for the remake of Soorarai Pottru, originally starring Suriya. He was seen sporting a homeless man look in the photo leaked on social media.
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan
SRK was filming for Pathaan in Spain with Deepika Padukone. During filming, he was clicked showing off his perfectly toned and chiseled body in a leaked photo from the sets. The photo of the sets was leaked on social networks. And, fans couldn’t stop drooling over SRK’s fit physique.
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan took to their Instagram accounts to announce the conclusion of the Laxman Utekar movie. When the cast was filming for the upcoming movie, a photo of Vicky and Sara from the sets leaked on social media. The photo showed Kaushal riding a bicycle and Sara sitting behind him.
Ranbir Kapoor from Animal
Ranbir Kapoors, two different looks from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal movie, have hit the internet. A leaked photo is from when Ranbir was filming with Rashmika Mandanna in Himachal Pradesh. Another photo is from when Kapoor was filming with Anil Kapoor at Saif Ali Khans Pataudi Palace.
Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu
SRK recently returned from filming Dunki in London. During filming, he was clicked with his co-star Taapsee Pannu on the streets of London. The photo of the sets was leaked on social networks.
Shraddha Kapoor – Ranbir Kapoor
Several photos of Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir from their upcoming movie Luv Ranjan have been circulating on the internet in the past few months. The photos are mainly from the filming of songs in the film.
Kartik Aaryan as Shehzada
Kartik Aaryan, who started filming Shehzada, right after the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was seen wearing a vest around his upper body in a leaked photo from the film’s sets. The photo went viral on the internet in no time!
