Genshin Impact Tighnari, Collei and Dori Voice Actors Revealed





Genshin Impact is finally getting the highly anticipated Sumeru region, along with the Dendro item and a plethora of new characters. It’s been a while since players received such a major update for Genshin Impact, with the latest marking the debut of the Inazuma region. While many expected the Sumeru region to arrive long before, miHoYo reserved its biggest update for a special occasion. The games’ second anniversary is right around the corner, so fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming days. DUALSHOCKERS VIDEO OF THE DAY As always, players are curious to learn more about the new characters’ voice actors. Previously, we’ve seen miHoYo bring voice actors from Honkai as well as popular anime shows. Also this time around, we have notable artists joining the cast for voiceover, such as Collei, Tighnari, and Dori. See more “No matter how rare the materials are, you can buy them from Dori. I don’t know where she gets her wares from” Tighnari Dori

Dream Garden Treasure

Merchant Sumeru

Electro

Magic Lantern#GenshinImpact #Sumeru pic.twitter.com/qLjPqzAevB Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 11, 2022 Colleis’ Japanese voice actor is Maekawa Ryoko. Maekawa is known for his voiceovers in Fruit Basket, Magic of Stella, Cop Craft, and a plethora of other anime series. miHoYo fans would instantly find the voice familiar as Maekawa was also the voice behind Honkai Impact 3rd’s Wendy. Tighnari is voiced by popular artist Kobayashi Sanae. One of the things that makes Kobayashi such a versatile performer is the fact that she can voice both male and female characters, a quality not all performers have. Kobayashi has been associated with many anime shows as well as video games, such as Rune Factory 4, Armored Core V, Elfen Lied, Project X Zone, and Sonic X. Finally, Dori’s voice actor is Tomoko Kaneda, known for her roles in the Digimon franchise. Apart from that, Tomoko has also been associated with Kingdom Hearts III, Powerpuff Girls, and a plethora of other popular video games and anime series.

