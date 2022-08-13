Asbury University learns alongside Hollywood actors





WILMORE, Ky. Students from Asbury University have been working alongside Hollywood actors for the past few weeks. What do you want to know The mayor of Wilmore handed over the keys to the city to students at Asbury University on Friday

Communication students at Asbury University have been able to work alongside Hollywood actors and crew

About twenty students and former students are working on the filming of this new series.

The new series is called Destination Heaven On Friday, Liam Chesser, a senior at Asbury University, was just one of many to receive a key to the city, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s quite special, he says. It’s super cool and I consider myself extremely lucky to have the opportunity to work with, you know, just a great cast and a great crew, so yeah, I mean, it’s awesome, Chesser said. Chesser is one of nearly 20 students and alumni who make up half the film crew of a new anthology series called Destination Heaven. I’m the guy with this little flapper thing and I say, you know the scene, two dashes three alpha, take one. Marker and I applaud the painting, Chesser said. Giving Chesser the opportunity to work alongside cast members including Hollywood actors like Harry Lennix. It’s great to work with the students. It’s the future. That’s how it works both in Hollywood and at the college level, but the real idea is that I like the old idea of ​​apprenticeships and mentors and all that. And it’s very visible here, Lennix said. Like Lennix, fellow actor Doug Jones said this college partnership had personal meaning behind it. My grandfather was a vice president here, and he went to school here as a student and worked his way up through the administration, Jones said. Jones said he had visited Asbury and Wilmore many times over the years and was grateful the partnership had an impact on these students. I love the fusion of my two worlds, my professional world as an actor and my family world and my own personal story, Jones said. And Chesser said he was grateful for the enormous blessings he found in his small community of Wilmore.

