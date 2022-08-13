Vivek Agnihotris Fresh Indirect Dig At Laal Singh Chaddha, ‘Dons Of Bollywood’, Revealing Dark Reality, Says “When Small Movies Are Sabotaged, Critics Gang Up…”





Ever since Laal Singh Chaddha hit the big screen, he has become the talk of the town for different reasons. More than making noise for its box office collection, the film is making headlines for opening to an expected lower number and mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Taking a dig at the same time, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri blasted Bollywood dons left, right and center for sabotaging small films. Reportedly, the filmmaker went through a tough time when releasing The Kashmir Files, which was based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri pundits from the valley. After mocking 60-year-old heroes for desperately wanting to have sex with 20/30-year-old girls, Vivek Agnihotri launched yet another indirect attack on Laal Singh Chaddha. Revealing the grim reality, the filmmaker reacted to Kareena’s comment and said good little movies have been sabotaged and boycotted by Bollywood Dons. Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, When Good Content Small films are sabotaged, boycotted by Bollywood Dons when their shows are taken away from multiplexes, when critics gang up on small films no one thinks of 250 poor people who worked hard on this film. #Bollywood Why doesn’t anyone in Bollywood speak up when the Kings of Bollywood are boycotting, banning and destroying the careers of so many foreign actors, directors and writers? The day when ordinary Indians get to know the ARROGANCE, FASCISM and HINDUPHOBIA of Bollywood Dons, they will drown them in hot coffee, he wrote in the following tweet. When Good Content Small films are sabotaged, boycotted by Bollywood Dons, when their shows are swept away by Multiplexes, when critics gang up on small films no one thinks of the 250 poor people who worked hard on this film. #Bollywood — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 13, 2022 Why doesn’t anyone in Bollywood speak up when the kings of Bollywood are boycotting, banning and destroying the careers of so many foreign actors, directors, writers? The day when ordinary Indians get to know the ARROGANCE, FASCISM and HINDUPHOBIA of Bollywood Dons, they will drown them in hot coffee. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 13, 2022 Kareena Kapoor Khan in her last interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan said: The fact is they shouldn’t boycott this movie, it’s such a beautiful movie. And I want people to see me and Aamir on screen. It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So please don’t boycott this movie, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. And people worked so hard on it; 250 people worked on this film for two and a half years. Recently, Vivek Agnihotri in his Tweet wrote, Forget movie quality, when 60 year old heroes are desperate to have sex with 20/30 year old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there is something fundamentally wrong with Bollywood. Looking young and cool has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for it. Netizens were quick to link Vivek Agnihotris’ tweet to Aamir Khan and even called him out once for supporting PK. Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan bow to the #BoycottBollywood trend? 1000 shows (10% of the total) canceled by exhibitors! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

