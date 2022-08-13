Mirroring The Industry: The Curious Case Of Rising Actor Fees And The Bubble Around Star Positioning In The Industry

Bollywood is going through a difficult phase – the sooner we accept it, the better. The industry produces projects on behalf of the films – budgets being decided based on the value of different intellectual properties. There’s also a conversation about how movie budgets are being compromised due to rising fees for actors, especially mid-range stars, as the bigger ones have moved to a profit-sharing model.

With movies leaving no trace at the box office, the industry has entered the transition phase where several movies are suddenly shelved. An insider insists that actors’ talent management agencies play a big role in raising their fees on a project-by-project basis. “Agencies’ key job is to sign actors for a gold-priced movie. The higher the compensation, the higher their commission. This has caused cast fees to rise at an unexpected rate,” an insider told us, and added, “Producers are helpless in these times. The agencies will not give any date of the celebrity until the producer agrees to pay them the requested amount. Some actors have doubled and tripled their prices sitting at home during the pandemic. “They didn’t sell a single ticket during the pandemic, but increased their price based on social media appreciation and OTT numbers. The prices paid by some producers have harmed the entire sector.

In days gone by, producers had direct contact with actors, with conversations about compensation happening on a personal level. But today, most producers do not have direct access to actors. “The four established banners have direct access, but what about the rest? They have to go the agency route. It created a stir in the market,” the insider said. Actors and agencies today sign films based on who can afford to pay more, not on the merits of the script. A filmmaker who does not want to be named told us: “I was trying to make a film with a certain director and an actor, both were signed with the same agency. I was quoted an amount of Rs 4 crore for the director and Rs 15 crore for the actor. I refused, because it is way beyond their market value. By the grace of God, I managed to get in direct contact with the director, who finally signed my film for a sum of Rs 2 crore.

Another insider insists that filmmaking was a passion in the pre-corporate setup of the industry, but the middlemen turned it into a business. “It’s like a supermarket now. Each agency has its own set of actors and directors. If you want one, you’ll have to take the other. PPTs are made about the brand value of the celebrity, and how it would diminish if news of them signing a new movie for a lower amount than the previous movie spreads in the market,” the angry insider said. . This approach has put many projects on hold.

A studio has asked an actor, who currently charges Rs 14 crore, to cut his tariff in half for his mythological epic. The same studio had almost done the paperwork for a romance with two established names. But just towards the final stages, the studio raised an issue in the actors’ compensation, as it’s more than the lifetime collection of its latest release. Another producer, who has made several films with an action star who made his debut in the 2000s, asked him to reduce his compensation by at least 40% for their upcoming collaboration. Some of the stars who have tasted success on OTT now cite an untold amount of cinema films.

Part of the stars’ pandemic pay will send shockwaves through audiences, given how well their movies perform. Some of the actors, who are hardly stars, charge between Rs 11 crore and Rs 20 crore, while 95% of their solo films failed to even make 10 crore. “Everyone makes money, except the producers. Actors are buying new homes and producers are about to sell theirs,” the insider claimed, adding, “If prices go up after hits, why shouldn’t they go down after a flop? This is for the greater good of the industry and everyone needs to work collectively towards the hybrid up-front fee and profit-sharing model. »

Apart from the remuneration, the actors have started a new package. They make producers and studios pay for their personal staff – from makeup to the security team and designers. “It is no longer a nominal amount. The makeup and designer team fees vary from one lakh to 5 lakh per day depending on the stature of the star. The security team also charges 50,000 to 1 lakh per day. The quality of the film is compromised because most of the money goes to paying the actors and their crews.

According to the author, each actor and each technician must be paid, but not at the cost of the film’s content. While it has become a norm for actors to increase the amount by 15% from film to film, this trend needs to stop. The statement, “We signed the last movie for X amount, how can we charge the same for that movie. Give us a raise of at least 10%” should be redundant now for the collective relaunch of the Hindi film industry. Nominal upfront fee with downstream profit agreement is the way to go for the next two years. Movies will work and projects won’t. And making a movie is a team game. Stars of the years 90 (including Hrithik Roshan) have moved to the profit-sharing model, and now is the time for young people to follow.

