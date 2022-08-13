Anne Heche, gifted actress whose Hollywood career took off as her private life filled tabloid obituaries





In 2004, her portrayal of a drug-addicted mother in the TV movie Gracies Choice earned her a nomination for another Emmy, and the same year she brought an enigmatic quality to a supporting role in Jonathan Glazers’ controversial film Birth, which critic David Thomson praised. as a work of unrecognized grandeur. However, she never found stability in her personal life. In 2001, she married cameraman Coleman Laffoon. They had a son, but the marriage ended in a costly divorce in 2009 after she fell in love with her Men In Trees co-star James Tupper. She had another son with Tupper, but that relationship ended in 2017 as well. end. in 2020. Relations with his family also did not improve significantly. In 1994, Anne Heche phoned her mother to confront her about the abuse she said she had suffered from her father. Her mother responded by saying, Jesus loves you, Anne and hanging up. They never spoke again and Anne Heche was reportedly furious after the split with Ellen DeGeneres when her mother claimed to have lifted her daughter through the power of prayer. Among the surviving Heche siblings, Anne’s sister Susan Bergman, author of a memoir about her family’s struggle to cope with her father’s death and come to terms with the revelation that he had been secretly gay, is died of brain cancer in 2006. She reconciled with her remaining sister Abigail, a jewelry designer, who said in an interview that she believed her sister, claiming she had been abused by their father, suffered from false memories. On August 5, 2022, Anne Heche was involved in two car crashes in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, first when her Mini Cooper hit a garage in an apartment complex, and then when she crashed. crushed in a house. Her car and home caught fire and she was later taken to hospital with severe burns. She then fell into a coma. On Friday afternoon, her reps confirmed she was dead and her 20-year-old son, Homer, later released a statement saying, My brother Atlas and I have lost our mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. I hope my mother is free from pain and begins to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. She is survived by her two sons. Anne Heche, born May 25, 1969, died August 12, 2022

