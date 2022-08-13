Comedy culture may be vast, but many still operate in close-knit circles. You can rewatch interviews with some of the world’s most famous and recognized comedians as they talk about meeting many of their fellow pranksters before they became famous, performing in small bars or clubs. It’s a community that often cares for one another and defends itself against scandals, but today many comedians came together to mourn the passing of one of their own, Teddy Ray.

The 32-year-old Los Angeles native has been a fan favorite for years as his social media specials or sketches have often gone viral. He was loved by his friends and fans, and they are stunned to learn that he has passed away.

Desus Nice called Ray “true”, while Issa Rae’s Twitter account Hoorae Media wrote a tribute. “Rest in power to our creative collaborator and longtime friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you have always brought to our projects and sets!”

As people continue to mourn, the sadness has been disturbed by the absolutely hilarious moments in Teddy Ray’s career. Audiences have been sharing his stand-up, social media posts, interviews, and more, and he is undeniably a talent that will be missed.

A cause of death has not yet been shared. We send our deepest condolences to Teddy Ray’s loved ones at this difficult time. Check out some tributes and memorabilia below.