Anne Heche: Ellen DeGeneres pays tribute to the actor It’s a sad day

Tributes to Anne Heche poured in after her death on Friday August 12. The Another world The star was involved in a car accident on Friday, August 5, which took her to hospital and was treated for severe burns. She then fell into a coma and was in critical condition, her representatives told the media. The Heches family told the press earlier on August 12 that she had suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and was not expected to survive the crash. Now they have confirmed that she is legally dead, however, she is being kept on life support while a match can be found for organ donation. While Anne is legally dead under California law, her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support so One Legacy can see if she is compatible with organ donation, a representative has said. from Heche, via Deadline. Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told the Associated Press that the car accident was being investigated as a crime of driving under the influence (DUI). Detectives with a search warrant took a blood sample from Heches and found narcotics in his system, LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee told the news agency. Shortly after news broke of Heches’ death, celebrities began paying tribute to the late actor on Twitter. Heches’ ex-partner Ellen DeGeneres wrote: It’s a sad day. I send Anne’s children, family and friends all my love. Both date from 1997 to 2000. Cybil actor Dedee Pfeiffer tweeted: My heart breaks for Anne Heche and everyone involved in this tragic story. Addiction is extremely complicated and layered. It is such a sad day and yet not a day unknown to many who have known or loved someone with an addiction. Kids today don’t know what it was like, but I vividly remember when Anne Heche and Ellen Degeneres went public with their relationship in 1997, commented filmmaker Ted Geoghegan. I was amazed and I remember thinking, this could really change things for people. Thank you for taking this step with so much courage, Anne. TO TEAR APART. Author Evette Dionne shared: If you’ve ever feared losing someone to alcohol or drug addiction, then you know the pain Anne Heches’ family is feeling today. Please send a good thought or prayer their way today, if that’s your thing. They’re going to need it. Fringe Actor Kirke Acevedo added: My heart goes out to the children of Anne Heches. No child should lose their mother at such a young age. Honestly to God, I think maybe the best acting performance I’ve ever seen in my life was Anne Heche in EVIDENCE on Broadway. RIP, remembers filmmaker James Gunn. If you or someone you know suffers from drug addiction, you can seek confidential 24/7 help and support from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, send an email or by visiting their website here. In the United States, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be contacted at 1-800-662-HELP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/anne-heche-death-ellen-degeneres-celebrity-tributes-b2144245.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos