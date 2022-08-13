Blue-Eyed Cool, a Hollywood legend in photos

Cool Hand Luke, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Road to Perdition, The Hustler, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and so many other films have become the legacy of one of America’s most beloved actors.

In each film, acting legend Paul Newman has brought to the screen poise, class, style, humor and a touch of rebellion, delighting his fans since his debut on live television, on Broadway and his first film in 1954. But perhaps even more memorable than during his storied career, Newman had one feature that set him apart from the rest and captured America’s heart: his striking sky-blue (albeit colorblind) eyes.

Throughout his long career, Newman has been much photographed, and James Clarke’s latest book, Paul Newman: Cool blue-eyed, features the photography collections of six celebrated photographers who have each captured the essence of Newman’s charm and charisma, both on and off screen, over time.

“You know, I’ve loved movies and read about movies ever since I was a kid and so any opportunity to contribute a small part of it all is such a privilege,” said book author James Clarke. Newsweek. “With this particular book, the first thing I thought of, actually, was this, ‘My dad is really going to love this book’ because my dad has been a lifelong Paul Newman fan.”

The book, destined to be a jaw-dropping must-have in any movie lover’s home, is divided into six sections, with a distinct focus on the perspective of each photographer who photographed Newman. Coupled with raw, unvarnished commentary from the photographers themselves, Newman’s unmistakable authenticity and engaging personality shines through every page.

I would like to be remembered as a guy who tried to be part of his time, tried to help people communicate with each other, tried to find some decency in his own life, tried to expand as a human being.” Paul Newman

For photographer Milton Greene, who was asked to take pictures of Newman for Look, life and People magazines from the 1960s, Newman was a close friend as well as a subject. Greene’s photographs depict Newman and his longtime love, Joanne Woodward, both in the studio and in perfectly framed candids.

Milton’s son, Joshua Greene, remembers Newman as an avid billiards player.

“Some of my all-time favorite memories as a kid growing up were playing pool. Milton always had a pool table, as did Newman. Paul was a superb pool player. Keep in mind that he played in the scammer in 1961 with Jackie Gleason playing Minnesota Fats,” Joshua said. Newsweek. “In fact, there were stories about Paul, while filming on location, ending up in a small town pool hall where the bet would be to vote Democrat on election night. Always the Hustler. “

Black and white photographs of the actor playing billiards taken in 1968 are among Joshua’s favorite snaps that his father Milton captured.

For photographer Al Satterwhite, the photos he took of Newman’s races are his favorites – in addition to acting, Newman was a motor racing enthusiast and automobile enthusiast.

“Always a tough decision! This shows Paul in his element – RUN!” Satterwhite said Newsweek. “Something he really loved and excelled at.”

The photograph shows Newman on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah in 1974, his sunglasses hanging from his shirt collar and that famous winning smile on his face.

cool blue eyed features stunning photos of an iconic actor carrying on Newman’s legacy, a task that author Clarke says immediately appealed to him.

“Something that we really tried to celebrate in the book was Newman’s theatrical training, his film work and something about his life away from movies,” Clarke said. “It is also important to emphasize that the book is as much a celebration of several [of] the photographers with whom Paul Newman has worked on several occasions. They were able to create a range of striking portraits and posed images, but what always fascinates me the most are the images taken that are a bit more candid. The book contains many such images.”

“To me, however, what stands out most in so many of the photographs and the memories that come with them is a great focus on Newman’s part to do and be the best he can be,” he added.

When asked what the book meant to him, Clarke said: “We just want the book to be a true celebration of such a vital actor and the photographers who have contributed so much to Newman’s place in the hearts of moviegoers.”

Paul Newman: cool with blue eyes is published by ACC Art Books and is available for purchase now.